Mike Berkowitz, Allysa Mahler to Lead Reworked WME Comedy Group

WME has tapped partners Mike Berkowitz and Allysa Mahler to lead the Hollywood agency’s restructured comedy crossover group.

WME has also hired Kathleen Lewis from Anonymous Content and promoted Katie Marshall to become an agent. Berkowitz has overseen WME’s comedy touring team since joining the talent agency in 2018, while Mahler’s background is in scripted TV and talent, with a focus on comedic voices.

The reworked comedy team aims to combine agents with varied comedic touchpoints across WME to bring more crossover business opportunities to comedic clients well beyond stand-up comedy clubs to expanding revenue streams like touring, TV, film, publishing, digital and celebrity endorsements.

The move comes as stand-up comics like Kevin Hart and Dave Chappelle become rock stars with cable and streaming comedy specials and sell out arenas while on tour, and streaming services like Netflix and social media platforms become star-making vehicles.

“The comedy business today demands a 360-degree approach to servicing our clients, and we’re pleased to form this new group to bring them even more opportunities,” Berkowitz and Mahler said in a statement.

Mahler’s clients include Bridget Everett, Diablo Cody, Jacqueline Novak, Josh Gad, Kay Cannon, Marlon Wayans, Sabrina Jalees, Sam Jay and Sarah Cooper, along with SNL cast members Punkie Johnson, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and SNL writing supervisor Streeter Seidell. Berkowitz on the touring front represents Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, John Mulaney, Bill Burr, Ramy Youssef, Sam Jay, among others.

Kathleen Lewis joins the agency from the talent department at Anonymous Content after starting her career at WME in the commercials department.

The WME comedy business also represents Tina Fey, Ricky Gervais, Amy Poehler, Loren Bouchard, Mike Judge, Ben Stiller, Donald Glover, Eddie Murphy, Adam McKay, Larry David, Maya Rudolph, Adam Sandler, Rob McElhenney, among others.