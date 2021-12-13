Media Research Firm MoffettNathanson Sold to SVB Financial Group

Technology, media and telecom equity research firm MoffettNathanson has been acquired by SVB Financial Group, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank.

Terms of the deal for the New York-based research firm were not disclosed, but the friendly takeover allows SVB’s investment banking unit to extend its research coverage to growth companies in the health care and technology sectors.

MoffettNathanson’s senior research analysts Craig Moffett, Michael Nathanson and Lisa Ellis, who will remain with the company, are ranked highly among institutional investors on Wall Street for their stock buy and sell ratings and overall coverage.

“Insight into the innovation economy is absolutely critical to understanding the sectors we cover. SVB’s deep relationships with the world’s leading innovators will not only bring our clients unique opportunities to participate in the value creation cycle of earlier-stage growth companies, they will also provide our analysts with unique insights into the competitive forces that will shape the destinies of the largest companies in our coverage universe,” Moffett, a founding partner of MoffettNathanson, said in a statement.

Silicon Valley Bank, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, offers a range of commercial and investment banking services to high tech companies and their investors.

“The addition of technology equity research is another important step in further solidifying our place as the essential partner to innovation economy clients,” Greg Becker, president and CEO of SVB Financial, said.