Motion Picture Association Hires New CFO

The Motion Picture Association (MPA), the lobbying group that reps the interests of Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Sony Pictures, Universal and Warner Bros. to lawmakers in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere, is bolstering its executive ranks.

Hunter Paletsas, the chief financial officer of tech and IP management firm GoDigital Media Group, has been named the new CFO at the MPA, the organization said on Thursday. He succeeds the MPA’s longtime CFO David England, who retired this year after more than a decade in the role.

The executive will manage and oversee the finances of the trade group, coordinate with member companies and manage the information technology team. Palestas will be based in the Los Angeles office and will report to MPA chief Charles Rivkin, who’s held the top role at the group since 2017.

“Hunter brings extensive experience as a senior financial leader, excelling in driving growth at the convergence of media and technology,” said Rivkin. “His exceptional financial acumen, global management skills, and reputation as a trusted leader and advisor to C-suite executives, board members, and peers will undoubtedly be an asset to the MPA as well as to our member companies.”

The executive spent six years at GoDigital Media Group, and previously served as a manager at Deloitte, advising firms including Disney, Sony, Hulu and Spotify. “With my extensive background in operating and growing entertainment IP businesses, I look forward to shaping the financial and IT structures of the MPA,” Paletsas said.

The MPA, which acts as a booster for the industry, watchdog on piracy and intellectual property issues and lobbyist for tax incentives for films, has focused on the restart of global production since the pandemic era shutdowns of 2020.

During a “State of the Industry” speech during annual exhibitor convention CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April, the MPA chief outlined those priorities. “Policies that encourage investment and a strong rule of law. Robust copyright laws that protect creators. Tax laws that give producers the motive, and the means, to invest in creating jobs,” Rivkin noted. “And the commercial freedom that enables distributors like many of you here today to bring unique and exciting movies to your audiences.”