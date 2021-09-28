MPA Launches Law and Policy Fellowship for HBCU Grads

The Motion Picture Association and the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program have teamed up to diversify one area of Hollywood that is often overlooked in conversations about inclusion: business and government affairs.

The MPA-EICOP Entertainment & Law Policy Fellowship is a yearlong paid program that will give two recent college or law school graduates from HBCUs, Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs) and other minority-serving institutions (MSIs) the opportunity to work in the legal and government affairs departments of the MPA and one of its six member studios: Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros.

The program will provide stipends to cover housing, travel and pay – entry costs that are often too steep for otherwise qualified young professionals from historically excluded backgrounds. The Fellows will work a rotation that begins with three months at the MPA’s Los Angeles office, then three months at its global headquarters in D.C., and finally six months at one of the member studios. During the program, they will visit studio lots and top entertainment law firms, in addition to other networking and industry opportunities.

Applications for the Fellowship, which will run June 1, 2022 to June 1, 2023, will be accepted through Dec. 30.

“This prestigious program will strengthen our ongoing efforts to diversify the Hollywood pipeline,” MPA chair and CEO Charles Rivkin said in a statement, “which is critical to ensuring that our industry continues to create and tell stories in innovative ways that push boundaries and shape cultures.”

Rivkin noted that the announcement coincides with the MPA’s 100th anniversary as well as the fifth year of its partnership with EICOP. The MPA’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative began in 2012 and today supports 51 educational, multicultural and civil rights institutions.

“This program will open doors and create opportunities for a diverse community of people who have historically been underrepresented in the entertainment law and policy professions,” EICOP president and CEO Stacy Milner said in a statement. “Regardless of your educational background or level of technical expertise, there is a job and a place for you in the entertainment industry.”