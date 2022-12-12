Motion Picture & Television Fund Raises Over $800K During Telethon

- Share this article on Facebook
The Motion Picture & Television Fund hosted a telethon Saturday to raise funds for the organization that recently shared it “desperately” and “urgently” needed donations following the pandemic. It raised $867,986.
The telethon aired live on Los Angeles’ KTLA 5 on Saturday. The Phil Rosenthal and Tom Bergeron-produced event was hosted by Emmy-nominated actress and writer Yvette Nicole Brown and game show host and Emmy winner Tom Bergeron.
In a recent letter that was also published in The Hollywood Reporter, MPTF CEO Bob Beichter explained that the organization has always survived year to year and deficit to deficit.
“We are now operating in dangerous territory, rapidly depleting our cash reserves,” he wrote. “Our ability to continue to support the thousands of industry members on our campus and in the community who depend on MPTF for food, shelter, charitable assistance, medical care and socialization literally hangs in the balance. Without some dramatic infusion of funds, we will not be able to take care of our own much longer.”
The star-studded telethon featured musical performances from David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Susanna Hoffs, Johnny Mathis, Jonas Myrin, Annette O’Toole & Michael McKean and Brad Paisley. It also included special appearances by Jeff Bridges, Kevin Feige, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Hugh Jackman, Rian Johnson, Ben Mankiewicz, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Billy Porter and more.
“We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us,” said Phil Rosenthal, “and are indebted to all the men and women of the entertainment industry who need our help now.”
