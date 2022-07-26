‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ Director Emma Holly Jones Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Emma Holly Jones, the fast-rising British filmmaker whose debut feature Mr. Malcolm’s List was recently released by Bleecker Street in the U.S. and is being looked after by Universal internationally, has signed with CAA.

A Regency-era romantic comedy set in 19th century London and based on Suzanne Allain’s novel of the same, Mr. Malcolm’s List packed an impressive ensemble cast, including Freida Pinto, Zawe Ashton, Ashley Park, Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, Theo James and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. It was produced by Jones alongside Rebelle Media, Untitled Entertainment and Blinder Films.

Jones was behind the 2019 short film Mr. Malcolm’s List: Overture, which starred Gemma Chan, Pinto and Dìrísù, among others and debuted as part of Refinery29‘s Shatterbox anthology series, becoming its most-watched installment in less than 72 hours, with more than five million impressions across social channels. Her first short film, Everything Carries Me to You, starred Emmy winner Matthew Rhys and Janet Montgomery, and screened at festivals in both Los Angeles and London.

Alongside her filmmaking, Jones shoots a variety of commercial, documentary and photography work.

She continues to be represented by Rogue Management and attorney Lev Ginsburg at Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.