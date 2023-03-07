MRC Names Jenna Santoianni as President of TV Division

Jenna Santoianni has been named MRC’s new president of television, the studio said on Tuesday.

In Santoianni’s new role, which comes after former president of television Elise Henderson’s exit, she will oversee MRC’s current programming, its full slate of development, joint ventures and production partnerships, as well as all of the television studio’s operational units, including production, business and legal affairs and production finance.

“I have been a longtime admirer of MRC — from the artists they work with, to the stories they tell, to the culture they promote and the incredible business they have built,” Santoianni said in a statement. “As true entrepreneurs and recognized pioneers in streaming as well as content disruptors, I cannot wait to join this fantastic team of fearless, thoughtful risk-takers who love what they do and share their excitement as we head into this next chapter together.”

Prior to the role, Santoianni served as the executive vice president and head of development for Paramount Television Studios where she oversaw the development and production of varied series, including Made for Love, Station Eleven, Joe Pickett, The Offer and the upcoming Fatal Attraction and Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Santoianni also previously led the TV division at Sonar Entertainment, now known as Halcyon Studios, producing Das Boot (Sky/Hulu), The Son (AMC), Taboo (FX), The Shannara Chronicles (MTV/Paramount Network), Lorena (Amazon), Hunters (Amazon) and Mr. Mercedes (DirecTV).

The announcement of Santoianni’s role follows MRC recently naming the company’s former chief business officer Scott Tenley as CEO.

“Jenna is an incredibly talented television executive with invaluable high-level experience and knowledge of all aspects of the industry, including development, production and packaging,” said Tenley. “With sharp creative instincts, Jenna’s strength is her commitment to fostering a collaborative internal culture along with an impressive track record for producing groundbreaking and compelling series. She is that rare entrepreneurial leader who can help deliver the successful growth of our television slate for years to come.”