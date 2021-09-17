MRC Names Kristin Robinson as Senior VP Communications, Promotes Emily Spence to CCO

MRC announced Friday that Kristin Robinson has been named senior vp, communications, with Emily Spence upped to chief communications officer.

Reporting to Spence, Robinson will oversee external communications across the company’s growing portfolio of television, film, non-fiction and live & alternative. She will also work closely with Spence across internal and corporate communications, inclusive of awards, branding and the company’s partnerships and investments.

“I’m proud to have Kristin as a partner — she is a very talented and well-respected communications executive, who will undoubtedly make an imprint on our team and business as we continue to elevate the story of MRC internally and across the industry,” Spence said in a statement.

Robinson joins MRC from Shondaland, where she was vp, brand marketing and communications, serving as chief communication strategist for Shonda Rhimes and leading all communications and marketing for the brand, including corporate communications, consumer products, immersive experiences, partnerships and Shondaland.com. She also led the promotion of the company’s broadcast and streaming content including hits Bridgerton, Grey’s Anatomy and the upcoming Inventing Anna, in addition to overseeing the brand’s further expansion into digital content with the Shondaland Audio launch.

Prior to Shondaland, Robinson was director of communications at OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network. While there, she led campaigns across the network’s dramas, specials and documentaries while managing publicity for Oprah’s Book Club and Winfrey’s expansion into podcasts. She began her career at the Kellogg Company, with other roles at Lionsgate Entertainment, Fox Cable Networks and Nashville-based PR firm Dye, Van Mol and Lawrence (DVL).

Spence will continue reporting to MRC’s CEOs and founders, Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu. “Emily has been an integral part of our leadership team; her communications expertise and insights have greatly impacted our success and culture,” said Wiczyk and Satchu in their own statement. “It’s been gratifying to see her build an expert, cross functional team to support our evolving business, and we look forward to her continued journey here.”

Spence joined MRC in May 2019 as executive vp, communications to establish the company’s external and internal communications practice. Her team has designed and implemented communications strategies for MRC’s award-winning properties Knives Out, The Great, Ozark and Sparks Brothers, as well as annual live shows the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.

Before joining MRC in 2019, Spence ran a communications practice with clients including Amazon Studios, BuzzFeed, Meredith Corporation, Warner Bros. Television and NBCUniversal. Spence has also served in communications roles for NBCUniversal, A&E Networks and Viacom.

MRC recently announced its expansion into streaming for its live & alternative division with the Academy of Country Music Awards on Amazon Prime Video and is in pre-production on the American Music Awards, with showrunner Jesse Collins, to air live on ABC on Nov. 21.

MRC is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.