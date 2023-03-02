MRC Names Scott Tenley CEO

MRC — the studio behind titles like Ozark, Baby Driver and the first Knives Out film — has named a CEO in Scott Tenley, who previously served as the company’s chief business officer. In his role, Tenley will oversee the company’s film and TV divisions, as well as nonfiction and strategic partnerships, among other divisions.

As part of the restructuring, MRC founders Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu will become chairmen.

“Scott Tenley has a hand in nearly every single deal, every single accomplishment at MRC over the past 16 years. He has blazed trails in almost every facet of our business, from selling House of Cards to Netflix to setting up The Academy of Country Music Awards on Amazon Prime Video, to ever-evolving credit facilities, equity arrangements and beyond,” said Wiczyk and Satchu. “But Scott is so much more than a deal person: he is our cultural heart, our loudest cheerleader, our most ferocious defender, and our ambassador to the community. Scott is an agent of change and the business cannot succeed without him.”

Tenley led the team that sold series Poker Face to Peacock, and provided guidance in selling Chloe Domont’s Fair Play to Netflix in a $20 million deal. Last year, Tenley negotiated the company’s separation from Valence Media, which was previously the parent company of THR.

“For the last 16 years I have been so lucky to be surrounded by the smartest and hardest working colleagues as we have built an amazing business, working with the best and brightest artists and storytellers,” said Tenley. “In the simplest terms, like them, I find joy in making great movies and TV shows — it is what we do best at MRC. I am so grateful to Modi, Asif and all of my colleagues and partners who have given me the rarest of opportunities to play a small part in making iconic films and TV shows.”

Tenley joined MRC in 2007 from private practice at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. He has held several positions in the company, including president of business & legal affairs and operations and COO.