Kelly Bradshaw to Oversee MTV Entertainment Brands Outside U.S.

A new executive is taking charge of ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group brands abroad. Kerry Taylor is leaving her post as executive vp of MTV Entertainment International, with Kelly Bradshaw taking on the new role of senior vp of MTV Entertainment Brands International.

In that role, she will lead the MTV Entertainment brands, which include the likes of MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and VH1, outside of the U.S.

“Long-time partner and friend” Taylor has “after 14 tremendous years … decided to step away,” ViacomCBS Networks International president and CEO Raffaele Annecchino said in an internal memo obtained by THR. “As many of you who have worked with Kerry Taylor can attest, she will be greatly missed as she has made remarkable contributions to our brands and audience. From her time as the general manager of MTV U.K. to becoming Viacom U.K.’s first chief marketing officer to her most recent role, Kerry has harnessed the creative firepower of our organization to connect our brands and content with audiences around the world.”

On Bradshaw’s expanded role, he wrote: “Kelly has a stellar reputation for driving the MTV brand forward, and we are confident she will lead the team to the next great chapter of MTVE. A long-time MTV vet, Kelly most recently served as vp of brand & content strategy where she oversaw original content strategy across MTVE Group International’s linear, VOD & social channels, developing and maximizing global franchises and building editorial strategies, achieving the MTVE Group’s biggest social performance in 2021. Prior to that, she was vp and brand lead for MTV U.K., Northern and Eastern Europe where she managed programming, marketing, VOD, production and talent and music.”

Among other things, Bradshaw commissioned hit MTV U.K. shows such as Teen Mom UK, the memo also highlighted. “Under Kelly’s leadership, MTV U.K. grew nearly 125 percent and delivered its highest share ever.”

Annecchino, who took on his role a year ago, also signaled that some more organizational changes put in place since the recombination of Viacom and CBS would come soon.

“In the coming weeks, (MTV Entertainment Group president and CEO) Chris (McCarthy) will announce the new global content leadership team, which will conclude our new global team structure,” he wrote.