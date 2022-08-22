Director Benny Boom Signs With Gersh

Benny Boom has a new home.

The director has signed with Gersh for representation.

The New York-based helmer has a career that dates back 20 years to when he cut his teeth in the music business directing videos for big stars. He has more than 200 credits and has worked with a list that includes Diddy, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, L.L. Cool J, 50 Cent, Kelly Rowland, Fat Joe, Lil Kim, Nelly, Nas and Sean Paul.

He transitioned to feature films and TV while still being a go-to music video creator. Most recently, he has been on a small screen spree, directing episodes of series like Showtime’s City on a Hill, CBS’ The Equalizer, CSI: Vegas, NCIS: Los Angeles and Magnum P.I., NBC’s Chicago P.D. and The CW’s All American.

He’s also known for All Eyez on Me, the biopic of late rap legend Tupac Shakur.

Boom continues to be repped by London Alley for music videos and commercials and attorney Nina Shaw at Del Shaw.