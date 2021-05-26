MyBundle.TV Launches Personalized Interactive Streaming “Profiles” (Exclusive)

MyBundle.TV, which makes tools to connect people with broadband providers and streaming services, has launched personalized interactive streaming guides called “Profiles” to help consumers in its high-speed internet partner network with navigating the increasingly complex landscape of streamers.

The launch of “Profiles” expands the privately-held firm’s free Find My Bundle tool, which helps people find money-saving streaming alternatives to traditional pay TV packages. The company, which currently showcases more than 150 streaming services, also offers Find My Bundle as a white-labeled experience for broadband-first companies looking to sign up new subscribers.

“MyBundle.TV is a trusted resource for broadband providers looking to help their customers navigate the streaming TV world,” said MyBundle.TV co-founder and CEO Jason Cohen. “Now, in addition to helping broadband partners increase conversion of new customers and retain existing subscribers, our new ‘Profiles’ offers easy-to-use tools their entire customer base can utilize to simplify streaming, save money and increase overall satisfaction.”

The news comes amid industry focus on the growth of broadband and streaming video subscribers, which the planned Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, unveiled last week, once again put into the spotlight. In fact, Discovery CEO David Zaslav at a recent investor conference said that pay TV and broadband providers could serve as “fishing boats” for streaming services like Discovery+.

Cohen tells THR that the start-up can be such a fishing boat while helping improve the consumer experience. Experts have said most customers tend to sign up for a maximum of about four streamers. “If you are making it simpler for the consumer to sign up and manage their services, they will get more,” Cohen says. “In a world where it is easy to find and sign up for multiple services and you have one bill and reduce friction, I think that number goes higher.”

With MyBundle.TV’s “Profiles,” consumers can create a personalized streaming hub and “search for and discover TV shows and movies, identify them on their favorite streaming apps, create watchlists and more,” the company said. “There are so many new shows that are coming on, and Friends, The Office or the Harry Potter movies go from one service to another, so consumers need help on an ongoing basis.”

The “Profiles” feature also allows users to receive “tailored movie and TV show recommendations, as well as suggestions for new streaming apps, based on their viewing habits and interests.” It also has a social feature called “What to Watch Next,” which generates a list of binge-worthy shows from across a user’s apps and interests that their friends can vote on.

“WOW!’s partnership with MyBundle.TV is helping our customers navigate and transition to the exciting world of streaming TV,” said Roger Seiken, senior vp of video programming for telecom firm WOW! “With our broadband-first strategy, we provide our customers with numerous video options, and MyBundle.TV’s integrated discovery and recommendations tools and marketplace makes it easy for them to find and enjoy the content they’re most passionate about and stream it using WOW!’s fast and reliable high-speed data network.”

Fort Lauderdale-based MyBundle.TV currently has more than 30 broadband partners totaling more than 5.7 million customers, including such companies as CenturyLink, WOW!, EPB and MetroNet. Broadband providers pay MyBundle.TV a monthly licensing fee, while the company shares a percentage of revenue generated from a broadband customer’s streaming service commission with them.

Some of the firm’s broadband partners are smaller players in more rural areas that have not traditionally had strong or any high-speed internet penetration. “They are bringing high-speed internet to places that never had it,” explains Cohen. “We can help broadband providers and streamers win those customers as they experience streaming for the first time.”

The MyBundle.TV CEO emphasizes that his team is always focused on consumers and their experience as the company’s “North Star.” Said Cohen: “The media ecosystem is changing rapidly, and with so many streaming services available, the marketplace is overwhelming for even the most tech-savvy consumer. Ultimately, the consumer wins from all the choice available, but we know they need some help. By bringing together consumers, leading broadband providers and streaming services, MyBundle.TV has created a symbiotic ecosystem for all three constituencies.”