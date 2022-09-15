Former Netflix Exec Myles Worthington Launches Marketing and Content Company Worthi (Exclusive)

As a marketing executive at Netflix, Myles Worthington was a key architect of the streamer’s culturally specific social channels (Strong Black Lead, Con Todo, Most, Golden) before departing this April.

Now he’s ready to unveil his own venture: Worthi, which he describes as an ethnographic marketing, communications and content company.

“Some people call it multicultural marketing, some call it DEI marketing or inclusive marketing – but I believe the concept of ethnography best describes the unique space that Worthi will be taking up,” Worthington said in a statement. Ethnography, the study of people and cultures, inspires the approach Worthi intends to take with its brand clients.

“Brands can no longer rest on general market strategies if they’re looking for long-term business success,” Worthington continued. “Frankly, the idea of the ‘general market’ is dead as audiences in the U.S. and beyond become increasingly more multicultural, more LGBTQIA+ and more vigilant around brands meaningfully, authentically and consistently showing up for their unique wants and needs.”

Worthi already has lined up a roster of entertainment, tech and consumer products clients, including Paramount+, Lionsgate, Peloton and Procter & Gamble, for which its 360 service offerings include audience identification, content creation, PR and external affairs, influencer management, crisis response strategy and review of content and other internal materials.

In addition to its client work, Worthi also will be producing content of its own, focused on stories by and about the historically excluded, and Worthington says its first feature is in early development.