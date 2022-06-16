Talent Agent Nathalie Didier Joins Paradigm

Talent agent Nathalie Didier is joining Paradigm Talent Agency.

Didier, who is based out of Los Angeles, joins the agency from ICM Partners, where she spent the past decade working in the motion picture and television talent with clients that include Rupert Grint, Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, Haunting of Hill House actress Kate Siegel and Yellowjackets stars Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sophie Nélisse.

“We are proud Nathalie has chosen Paradigm as her new agency,” said Paradigm Managing Partner Andrew Ruf. “She brings intelligence, energy and a great eye for emerging talent. Nathalie is part of a new wave of representatives who share a holistic view on how to represent artists. The work ethic, spirit of collaboration and integrity that Nathalie personifies is a great complement to our team.”

Said Didier, who began her career at WME, “I am excited to be working alongside my esteemed and like-minded colleagues at Paradigm. This is a unique chance to continue to offer our amazing clients inspiring and lucrative creative opportunities. As a first-generation American of Colombian and French descent, it is important to me to embrace multicultural artists and amplify their voices.”