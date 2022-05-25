Nathaniel Brown Named Chief Corporate Communications Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery has tapped Nathaniel Brown to be its chief corporate communications officer, serving as the company’s lead spokesperson, and overseeing all global communications and media relations.

Brown had previously led corporate communications for Discovery Inc., before it merged with WarnerMedia earlier this year. Before joining Discovery in 2019, Brown was senior vp of corporate affairs at 21st Century Fox and News Corp.

“Nathaniel is a terrific executive who is whip smart, collaborative, and just an all-around great person,” said Warner Bros. Discovery chief corporate affairs officer David Leavy, to whom Brown reports. “For his whole career he has worked so hard to build strong relationships and trust with journalists around the world. He is a doer, who has brought consistent leadership and been a terrific partner to Zas and the entire management team. Nathaniel is hugely deserving of this great opportunity, and I know he will do a phenomenal job representing our company and telling the story of Warner Bros. Discovery for years to come.”

“I am enormously proud to continue supporting our CEO and our entire global leadership team as we build the world’s most dynamic media company,” added Brown. “At the end of the day, this is a business of people and I am lucky to work alongside and support many of the best. The opportunity to collaborate and lead fantastic communicators is very exciting and I can’t wait for us all to roll up our sleeves as one team.”