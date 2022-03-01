NATPE Bans Russian Companies From TV Market, Joins Industry Boycott

U.S. television industry group NATPE has joined the growing ranks of film and television companies boycotting Russia over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement Tuesday, NATPE said it would ban all Russian companies from its upcoming international television trade fair, set to be held in Budapest, Hungary, from June 27-30.

“The Ukrainian people have our full support over the barbaric and horrific invasion of their homeland by the brutal dictator Putin and his surrogates,” NATPE said in a statement, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We wish we could provide more tangible assistance, but what we can do is join the world community and prevent Russian presence from conducting commerce.”

NATPE’s decision follows similar boycotts by the prominent organizations and major film and TV companies made in solidarity with Ukraine. Disney, Sony, Warner Bros. and Paramount have all canceled or paused their planned theatrical releases in Russia.

The Cannes Film Festival Tuesday said it would not welcome any Russian delegations or anyone connected to the Russian government to its 2022 edition in May “unless the war of assault ends in conditions that will satisfy the Ukrainian people.”

The European Film Academy has also taken the unprecedented step of joining a global boycott of Russian film, called for by the Ukrainian Film Academy days after the start of the invasion.

The international television market MIPTV has also condemned the Russian invasion, saying that it would follow French sanctions, a move likely to mean there will be little to no Russian presence at the Cannes TV market.