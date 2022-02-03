NBC Sells Out Super Bowl LVI, Hitting $7M For 30 Second Ads

NBC says it has finally sold out all advertising spots for Super Bowl LVI, with some ads reaching $7 million for 30 seconds, a new record. Only a handful of ad spots in the pre-game programming remain.

NBC says that, for the first time, all the advertisers will run their ads across NBC, Telemundo and streaming, including Peacock. In past years some ads had been sold separately for the different platforms. The company says that 40 percent of the advertisers in the game are new, totaling about 30 companies.

The automotive, technology, entertainment, travel and health & wellness sectors saw the biggest unit growth.

The NFL has long been the most-popular programming on TV, and the Super Bowl remains the undisputed most-watched event in the country. That has made it an appealing place for giant companies to introduce new wares or launch brand campaigns, and for new companies with big budgets to introduce themselves (remember Quibi?).

Dan Lovinger, who leads Olympics ad sales for NBCUniversal, said at a press event last week that this year’s game would have ads with lighter messaging than last year’s pandemic-infused campaigns.

“From what we’ve seen based on scripts, it’s a return back to a more comedic tone, we think,” Lovinger said. “You’re going to see a slightly lighter tone. And I think the country’s ready for it.”

This year, crypto companies are expected to enter the Super Bowl for the first time, with new electric automakers joining them. This year’s game, which will be held in Los Angeles in the middle of the 2022 Winter Olympics, presents itself as a particularly ripe opportunity for marketers.

“If you’re looking to reach 100 million people in an evening, there’s really only one place you can go, and that’s the Super Bowl,” Lovinger said. “I think second is the economy, and it seems to be on pretty stable footing. You’ve got strong-ish GDP, maybe a little too strong, some might say, but still good. And you’ve got great consumer confidence, and what we’ve learned is that when consumers consume, advertisers advertise.”

“The NFL has never been stronger and has led us to new records this year. From Sunday Night Football to Football Night in America and through the nail-biting Playoffs, we’ve seen an increased appetite for fans to watch the NFL across all our platforms,” added Mark Marshall, president of advertising & partnerships for NBCUniversal, in a statement. “This multiplatform consumption has attracted even more advertisers who have the desire for the immediate scaled reach of sports. And with the power of our One Platform, we’re able to utilize these major moments to maximize viewership and drive business impact for our advertising partners.”