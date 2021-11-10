NBCUniversal Renews Shoppable Push With Live Stream, AR Efforts

Bravo wants you to consider buying wares from episodes of The Real Housewives franchise, or maybe a decorative piece seen in Shahs of Sunset or Below Deck. And to help viewers do so, it is betting that they will want to explore a virtual “bazaar.”

It’s all part of a renewed push from the entertainment giant to secure a piece of the burgeoning digital commerce space this holiday season.

The company is launching two new efforts timed to this year’s holiday sales push: The Bravo Bazaar, which will let users journey through virtual and shoppable “rooms” based on Bravo shows and talent, and a live stream shopping project called Impulse Try with Remi Bader, which will feature the social influencer trying out products alongside Bravo celebrities like Jill Zarin and Reza Farahan over Thanksgiving weekend.

“At Comcast NBCUniversal we’re embracing global commerce trends like live stream shopping and consumer technology in a way that only we can, tapping into our scaled distribution and leveraging the creative, commerce and partnership expertise that have differentiated us in the market for a century,” said Josh Feldman, the CMO of NBCUniversal advertising and partnerships.

Feldman said Tuesday at NBCUniversal’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters that the company is “going to be doing a very significant marketing campaign around both Impulse Try and the bazaar.”

Impulse Try will feature Bader, who has two million TikTok followers, trying out jewelry, homeware, skincare and clothing, spread over Nov. 26-29. The show will stream live on Instagram, Facebook and Comcast’s Xfinity platform, with the ability to instantly buy featured products. Each show will include guests from Bravo franchises.

The Bravo Bazaar meanwhile will be an ongoing project, even after it launches this week. Users can access it on mobile or desktop devices and explore the themed rooms, which will be refreshed with new products over time.