NBCUniversal’s Content Distribution President Mac Budill Steps Down After 10 Years

Mac Budill, NBCUniversal’s longtime president of content distribution, is stepping down from his role after 10 years and will be succeeded by Matt Schnaars, NBCU’s svp content distribution, company executives told staff on Wednesday.

Budill’s last day will be on Nov. 15, though he will stay on through the end of the year to assist with the transition, the executive wrote in a memo to staff. He described the decision to step down as stemming from a desire to “make a real change in my personal and professional arc.”

As Budill’s successor, Schnaars will continue to oversee distribution deals across NBCU’s TV networks, Peacock streaming service and FAST channels.

“Matt Schnaars is a well-respected leader with the clear vision and right relationships across our industry to guide our team as we continue to grow our streaming footprint, build on new capabilities like FAST channels and continue our longstanding network partnerships,” Matt Bond, NBCU’s chairman of content distribution, said in a statement. “I also want to thank Mac Budill for his undeniable leadership over the past decade. His impact is felt throughout the distribution landscape, and we wish him the best on whatever he chooses to tackle next.”

Budill joined NBCU in 2012 from Cablevision (now owned by Altice), where he served as the evp of programming. During his tenure at NBCU, Budill was involved in planning major cross-platform programming distribution for events like the Olympics.