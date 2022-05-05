NBCUniversal Appoints DEI Heads for Parks and Advertising Divisions (Exclusive)

NBCUniversal has put a pair of its executives in charge of diversity, equity and inclusion in two key divisions.

Universal Parks and Resorts executive vice president Xiomara Wiley is adding chief diversity officer as a title, while Peter Blacker, who will continue to serve as executive vice president of agency partnerships, is taking on the responsibility of overseeing all internal and external DEI initiatives for the Global Advertising and Partnerships group.

Both execs will be leading preexisting DEI teams in their newly created roles. Wiley and Blacker also will now be part of NBCUniversal’s team of senior execs charged with leading DEI across its business divisions, and will work closely with NBCUniversal exec vp and chief diversity officer Craig Robinson.

“Xiomara and Peter are well-respected leaders who will deliver measurable results by translating their years of expertise into growing and developing the culture of inclusion in their businesses and at NBCUniversal more broadly,” Robinson said in a statement. “I’ve known and admired them both for many years and am excited to be working even more closely with them on the company’s DEI initiatives. They join our unique cohort of senior leaders who partner 24/7 with their business leader on diversity and culture programs.”

Wiley, who will be trading in her chief marketing officer position at Universal Parks and Resorts North America, already is an active member of the Parks Executive Inclusion Council. She previously was exec vp of sales and marketing at Universal Studios Hollywood. Her work as chief diversity officer will include strategizing product development, guest experience and workforce planning.

“Xiomara’s deep knowledge of our business and her ongoing involvement in our DEI efforts will make her a strong and positive force as we work to keep these initiatives a top priority for our team members and guests,” Universal Parks and Resorts chair and CEO Mark Woodbury, to whom Wiley reports, said in a statement. “She will make sure we continue to drive change and awareness and hold us accountable for doing so.”

Blacker, who leads sales for OMG, Telemundo and Peacock and will continue to report to Advertising and Partnerships president Laura Molen, will now also be charged with supporting his division’s internal employee DEI programs and developing and tracking external DEI partnerships. He previously served as chief commercial officer and head of DTC licensing for Telemundo Enterprises, leading the network’s global strategy for content monetization on SVOD and AVOD platforms.

“We’ve reached a pivotal moment as an industry and a company. To build a better future for our employees, partners and viewers, we must build a more inclusive one, and Peter is the perfect person to lead the charge,” said Global Advertising and Partnerships chair Linda Yaccarino, to whom Blacker will report for his DEI responsibilities, in a statement. “He brings a wealth of experience to the table, along with unmatched compassion, empathy and a drive to make a positive impact. I have no doubt Peter and his team will take our DEI efforts to new heights while transforming the way we work together now and in the future.”