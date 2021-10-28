NBCUniversal Earnings Rise on Olympics Ads and Theme Parks, But Studios Profit Falls

NBCUniversal’s third-quarter adjusted earnings jumped 48.2 percent as its theme parks unit swung to a profit after a coronavirus pandemic-induced year-ago loss and the bottom line of its media unit rose as the Tokyo Summer Olympics boosted advertising revenue, partially offset by higher costs.

Parent company Comcast on Thursday also reported $230 million in revenue and a $520 million adjusted loss related to streaming service Peacock in the latest period.

NBCU’s third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $1.35 billion, compared with $910 million in the same period of 2020. Quarterly revenue jumped 57.9 percent to $10.00 billion from $6.33 billion in the year-ago period.

Within NBCU, studios unit revenue rose, but adjusted EBITDA fell 47.3 percent. Among movies playing into the third quarter were F9: The Fast Saga, which had debuted at the end of the second quarter, Candyman and The Boss Baby: Family Business.

At its core cable systems, media, entertainment and technology conglomerate Comcast reported a drop in pay TV subscribers and growth in broadband users after previously warning that the latter had slowed late in the third quarter. Comcast lost net video customers again in the latest period, after a drop of 273,000 in the third quarter of 2020, and added broadband subscribers after a 633,000 gain a year earlier.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell had said on the company’s second-quarter earnings conference call that the Tokyo Games would turn a profit, despite headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic, and the one-year delay. “We have had some bad luck [with the delay, COVID, and upsets during the competitions], but if you look at the product, it’s fantastic,” he said back then, adding that the “drumbeat of negativity” may have led to some of the decline in linear TV viewership.