In Turbulent Advertising Market, NBCUniversal Pitches Flexibility to Clients

At a moment when the advertising business is still adapting to a tough economic environment, media companies need to be creative and adaptable to meet the needs of clients.

With the 2023 TV upfronts set to begin in the next few weeks, companies are beginning to hone their pitches.

At NBCUniversal, the company will, among other offerings, highlight an offering that they’ve been workshopping over the past year or so, but that may make sense in the current climate: A global to local ad offering. One that can let a buyer buy ad time around the world (including through, say, Sky in the U.K.) or at a local market level (through Peacock or an NBC local station).

For advertisers, being able to move their ad budget around (scaling up or down), and in a flexible manner, is the sort of thing that NBCUniversal ad sales president Mark Marshall has become critical.

“You may want to, depending on your marketing needs, maybe you want to move dollars from English language to Spanish language,” Marshall says, noting his company’s ownership of Telemundo. “You may want to move from sports to entertainment or from entertainment to sports.”

This year is an unusual moment for advertising, with budgets paused or shifting, some categories down, some up. But at the same time the market has grown dramatically.

“35 percent of advertisers today did not exist before the pandemic,”Marshall says. “In two years, nearly 300,000 new brands and companies have started to advertise.”

And NBCU, which also has ad partnerships with companies like Apple News, wants to highlight more of its offerings in talks with ad partners.

“A lot of people still think of it as just NBC [the broadcast network], but when you bring all the pieces together, we want to start having conversations that are much broader across their entire marketing strategy,” Marshall says, adding that he wants his team to “figure out how do we maximize their investment across all the different pieces of NBCU, and this really has taken shape over the past couple of years really coming out of COVID, where every client we talked to talks about flexibility.”

Flexibility being the key word. Marshall uses the example of an automaker.

“If you think about the auto category, you have a national budget, you have a lot of times regional budgets all the way down to a local budget,” he notes.

So an auto buyer who leaned into national brand ad spending as cars remained scarce on dealer lots can, if they choose, shift some of that budget toward local markets to get customers into the doors as more cars become available.

Or a global brand seeking a worldwide branding effort as well as some more localized options could accomplish both goals at once. Marshall notes the case study of the global consultancy Accenture.

“For them, you know, they were trying to reach current clients and tell their stories, but also prospective clients,” Marshall says. “At the same time they’re also trying to tell the story to current employees, as well as prospective employees.”

“One phone call to NBC reduces complexity,” says John Chleborad, head of global advertising and social media at Accenture. “So for a global brands such as ourself to launch in a truly global way, that typically involves working through a variety of teams in each geolocation. It can be separate buys, and those separate buys create fragmentation.”

“So we’re able to work directly with one team at NBCU and they’re able to put our message around the world across their entire portfolio,” Chleborad adds. “It’s one call to place ads in the Premier League in Europe, in Globo in Brazil, Sunday Night Football in the U.S., top shelf, across multiple channels, TV, digital live events, it’s very appealing.”