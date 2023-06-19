NBCUniversal Strikes Ad Sales Deal for Black-Led Content on Peacock

Comcast’s entertainment arm NBCUniversal said on Monday that Group Black, a company that invests in Black-owned media companies, will sell ads in Black-led content and programming that amplifies Black voices on its Peacock streaming service.

The exclusive partnership was unveiled on Juneteenth, the U.S. holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Group Black, a Travis Montaque-led collective launched in June 2021 with a $75 million fund from ad giant WPP’s media investment company GroupM, was created with a mission to bring more investment to Black-owned businesses.

“Through Black Excellence 365, NBCUniversal has curated a collection of Black-led and diverse content for exclusive marketing and sale by Group Black, growing full-year advertising opportunity and investment in the Black-owned ecosystem,” the companies said. “Group Black will have exclusive access to sell ads within premium Peacock … programming that features Black-led dramas, Black-led comedies, and Black-led cinema, as well as a curated collection of NBCUniversal content that amplifies Black voices.”

The collaboration was “born out of a request from brands for more content that authentically reflects diverse audiences — audiences that were traditionally underserved,” the partners said. It cited a Nielsen study that found that 55 percent of Black viewers are more likely to buy from brands that advertise in inclusive content.

Peacock programming that fits the description of the content targeted by the cooperation includes the likes of Bel-Air, the reimagined version of hit sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and The Best Man: The Final Chapters, among other offerings.

Under the partnership, Group Black gets to keep the majority of the advertising revenue, allowing “the majority of client ad spend to be funneled back into the Black-owned media ecosystem, further fueling Group Black’s mission to dramatically transform the face of media ownership and investment, which includes supporting Black content creatives,” the companies said.

“Creating long-lasting change and impact across audiences is vital, and I am incredibly proud that NBCUniversal is partnering with Group Black to move the industry forward in a meaningful way,” said Peter Blacker, executive vp, streaming & data products and head of diversity, equity & inclusion, global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal. “This partnership demonstrates how NBCUniversal is collaborating with the industry on innovative ways to connect with the full spectrum of identities and communities across the globe.”

“The scale of investment that NBCUniversal has made into Black audiences is the first of its kind, making this pioneering partnership a major step towards growing diverse voices in general media,” said Bonin Bough, Group Black’s co-founder and chief strategy officer.

“What we know is that brands want content that is premium, brand safe, and also provides the amplification that streaming can give,” explained Cavel Khan, Group Black’s chief growth officer. “This partnership shows that it is possible to listen to what brands want, but still invest in the Black-owned pipeline.”