NBCUniversal Ad Sales Chief Linda Yaccarino Named Group Chair at Talent Agency YMU

NBCUniversal ad sales and partnerships chief Linda Yaccarino has added group chair of management firm YMU to her duties.

YMU’s talent roster includes The Rolling Stones, Emily Ratajkowski, Steve Aoki, and top British TV talent like Ant & Dec and Amanda Holden. The London-based agency is looking to Yaccarino to boost its presence in entertainment, music, sport and other markets in global media.

Yaccarino will continue in her current position as chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, while working closely with YMU Group CEO Mary Bekhait, who joined the company in 2021.

“I’ve supported top talent by growing global brands alongside premium content. The (YMU) group represents some of the most exciting, elite level talent in the global culture space who are supported by an unparalleled, industry leading team of global experts. I’m looking forward to working with Mary and the exceptional YMU team to support their continued growth of individual’s brands on a global scale,” Yaccarino said in a statement on Thursday.

YMU, like other talent agencies, has diversified away from film and TV to new platforms, including, sports social media and the arts. “Linda’s appointment shows the scale of ambition for the group – her value, knowledge and expertise will enable us to deliver an even better service to our clients and turbo charge our international growth, CEO Bekhait said in her own statement.

Besides offices in London and Manchester, YMU has U.S. division offices in Los Angeles, New York City and Washington D.C.