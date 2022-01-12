NBCUniversal Teams With RTL AdConnect to Grow Advertising in Key Markets

Comcast’s entertainment unit NBCUniversal and European media giant RTL Group’s international sales house RTL AdConnect have struck a partnership designed to “unleash” new advertising opportunities.

The collaboration will see both companies give each other access to their “premium TV and digital inventory assets, unleashing an unparalleled opportunity for marketers globally,” the partners said.

The deal “further enhances” NBCUniversal’s One Platform offering, which gives marketers the chance to reach audiences across the NBCU ecosystem of brands, and also increases its footprint in key international markets.

“This bilateral, international partnership will open up new advertising opportunities for marketers across the U.S., Europe and Asia,” the companies said. “From today, RTL AdConnect will be able to provide its European clients and partner agencies access to all NBCUniversal-owned and operated premium, brand-safe TV and digital inventory” in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Under the arrangement, NBCUniversal will also “represent RTL AdConnect’s premium total video European portfolio, providing its Chinese and U.S.-based clients strong reach and powerful advertising solutions. This will include the leading TV channels and digital premium platforms from RTL AdConnect’s media partners in Europe,” specifically in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

“We want NBCUniversal to be the number one choice for marketers globally,” said KC Sullivan, president of global advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal. “RTL strengthens our advertising offering in continental Europe as we strive to deepen our presence across the region.”

For RTL AdConnect, the partnership will mean a chance to establish more connections with brands in the U.S. and China. Said RTL AdConnect CEO Stéphane Coruble: “We are absolutely thrilled about this bilateral partnership with NBCUniversal. This new collaboration widens our international footprint with the leading U.S. broadcasting group and allows us to provide marketers with even more global advertising solutions.”

Thanks to its media partners from RTL Group and beyond, RTL AdConnect says it reaches around 165 million potential consumers in Europe every day. Its media partners consist of more than 150 TV channels, 300 digital platforms and 40 radio stations in 12 countries.