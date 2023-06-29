NBCUniversal Brings ‘Top Chef,’ ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ to Amazon Freevee

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian are seen filming scenes for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in 2012.

NBCUniversal is launching new free ad-supported streaming TV channels, which will include past seasons of Top Chef, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Real Housewives and more.

The media giant has partnered with Amazon Freevee, as a first partner to distribute the channels, and with Xumo Play, which gives companies the ability to monetize and manage their FAST channels. NBCUniversal’s other FAST content offerings, which will encompass close to 50 new channels, include clips from Saturday Night Live, Spanish-language entertainment and news from Telemundo and library titles such as Little House on the Prairie, Murder, She Wrote and Saved by the Bell.

“NBCUniversal is in the enviable position of owning a vast array of iconic shows that are not part of our broadcast and cable networks to curate a valuable portfolio of FAST channels,” said Matt Schnaars, president, NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “These channels, with content from some of the most recognizable brands in television, will find an immediate audience in the growing FAST ecosystem, and create value for NBCUniversal, our distribution partners, and our advertisers.”

These join NBCUniversal’s existing FAST channels including NBC News NOW, TODAY All Day, Dateline 24/7, LX, NBC and Telemundo Local Stations, and Sky News International, which are available in partnership with Roku on the Roku Channel. Additionally, Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, also offers FAST channels featuring NBCUniversal content.

This is the latest partner to strike a content deal with Amazon Freevee, after the FAST platform announced the launch of 33 new FAST channels earlier in June through a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery and MGM (which Amazon now owns).

Meanwhile, media conglomerates such as NBCUniversal and WBD have been looking to sell more content to FAST channels in order to bring in more revenue to support their own streaming services. WBD has already struck deals with Roku and Tubi to stream programming such as Westworld and The Nevers.