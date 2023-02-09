Chris O’Donnell Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Chris O’Donnell has signed with Gersh for representation.

The Hollywood film and TV actor currently stars as G. Callen in the CBS police procedural NCIS: Los Angeles, now in its 14th and final season.

Last year, O’Donnell and NCIS: LA cast member LL Cool J teamed to executive produce the reality dance competition series Come Dance With Me at CBS. The show features talented young dancers from across the country who invite one inspirational, and untrained, family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams, to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize.

In 2015, O’Donnell earned a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame for his entertainment career. His TV credits include The Company and Grey’s Anatomy, and O’Donnell made his Broadway stage debut in Arthur Miller’s play The Man Who Had All the Luck, opposite Samantha Mathis.

In movies, his credits include Paul Brickman’s Men Don’t Leave, Jon Avnets’ Fried Green Tomatoes, and appearing opposite Al Pacino in the Oscar winner Scent of a Woman, directed by Marty Brest. He also appeared in The Three Musketeers, Batman Forever, The Chamber, In Love and War and Batman and Robin.

O’Donnell and wife Caroline and Sprinkles Cupcakes founders Candace and Charles Nelson also run the Pizzana pizzeria in West Hollywood. O’Donnell continues to be represented by Untitled.