Ne-Yo Leaves ICM for APA (Exclusive)

Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo has signed with APA for representation in all areas worldwide.

The three-time Grammy winner was previously represented by ICM — which was just acquired, in a deal valued at $750 million, by CAA — and the move comes ahead of the artist’s eighth studio album, Self Explanatory, being released July 15.

Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, burst onto the hip-hop scene in the mid-aughts with his 2005 single, “So Sick,” which hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple platinum. Since then, he has racked up a collection of hits, including “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent” and “Push Back” featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don.

Ne-Yo has also proven to be prolific song writer, penning hits for artists such as Jennifer Hudson, Rihanna, Beyonce, Usher, Carrie Underwood and Celine Dion among many others.

Outside of his work as a recording artist, Ne-Yo has developed a strong presence in film and television, having been a regular judge alongside Jennifer Lopez on the NBC competition series World of Dance, and as an actor in movies such as Battle: Los Angeles, Stomp the Yard, George Lucas-produced Red Tails and shows such as Empire and Step Up: High Water. The latter is going into its third season, airing on Starz.

Ne-Yo is the latest of high-profile, multi-hyphenate signings and joins artists such as Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and 2 Chainz who need and desire a holistic approach that encompasses everything from brands to producing. He continues to be managed by Compound Entertainment.