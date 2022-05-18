Neon Promotes Jeff Deutchman to Acquisitions and Production President

Jeff Deutchman has been promoted to president of acquisitions and production at Neon, the Oscar-winning independent film company founded five years ago by Tom Quinn.

The news was announced during the Cannes Film Festival, where Neon will debut both David Cronenberg’s Crimes of The Future, starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, and Brett Morgen’s genre-defying David Bowie movie, Moonage Daydream.

“Jeff has been here from the beginning and is a big part of Neon’s success; his taste and his instincts are simply impeccable,” Neon CEO and founder Tom Quinn said.

Under Deutchman’s leadership, the studio has significantly grown its production slate, which includes Tilman Singer’s Cuckoo; Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End, a golden-age musical starring Tilda Swinton; Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool starring Alexander Skarsgård; and Ben Wheatley’s horror film Earth.

On the acquisitions front, Deutchman negotiated deals for several 2022 Oscar nominated films, including The Worst Person in The World and Spencer. Other noteworthy acquisitions listed on his resume include Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner, Titane and the Nicolas Cage starrer, Pig. At Neon, he also helped champion Oscar best picture victor Parasite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Three Identical Strangers.

Before joining Neon, Deutchman held senior positions at IFC Films and Paramount Pictures.

Neon has amassed a total of 18 Oscar nominations, including for Parasite, Flee, Spencer and Worst Person in the World.