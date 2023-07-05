Netflix Stock Price Target Raised by Goldman Sachs As Wall Street Sees Growth Momentum

Netflix’s subscriber growth stalling in 2022 seems a distant memory after Goldman Sachs became the latest Wall Street firm to upgrade the streaming giant and raise its stock price target for the streaming giant.

On Wednesday, Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan reversed course and become a bull as he raised his stock recommendation from sell to neutral and bumped the price target from $230 to $400 on what he argued is “continued forward positive operating momentum into 2024/2025.”

The streaming giant, Sheridan said in an investment note, has overcome economic pressures from post-pandemic subscriber losses, heightened industry competition and boosting revenue from non-paying password borrowers.

“In short, Netflix management has executed its password sharing initiative in excess of our prior assumptions, has regained content creation momentum in a manner that has muted any post-pandemic growth headwinds and overall industry competition has become more muted (especially from traditional media companies) in the past six months,” Goldman Sachs said as shares in Netflix edged slightly lower in late morning trading on Wednesday, down 41 cents, or nearly 1 percent, to $441.03.

That comes ahead of Netflix, led by co-CEO Ted Sarandos, getting set to release its latest financial results on July 19. On June 27, Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein pointed to another potential significant revenue generator for Netflix as it continues to refine its overall product mix and pricing worldwide.

Bumping up his share price target to $500, from $450, Helfstein pointed to Netflix possibly phasing out its ad-free ‘Basic’ streaming plan, now being tested in Canada. “We believe a phase-out of the Basic plan could generate an incremental $4.4B for Netflix over a 12-month period,” the analyst wrote in an investment note.

While new or rejoining Canadian subscribers now need to pay more for commercial-free viewing or opt for the cheaper, ad-supported tier, there’s as yet no indication that the end of the basic ad-free streaming package north of the border will in time spread elsewhere.

Other analysts also see Netflix gaining subscribers from changes to its product mix that will draw new revenues.

In a June 14 investment note, Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino argued the streaming giant blocking password borrowers from outside a paying household would force non-paying viewers to either subscribe or force account lenders to pay an “extra member” fee.

“We see a once in a life-time opportunity for Netflix to benefit from both average revenue per-user (“extra member” fees) and subscriber gains (newly monetized subs and premium/standard accounts that split into multiple accounts), at nearly 100 percent incremental margins,” Supino wrote in the investment note.

Netflix a year ago began rolling out its ad-supported subscription tier and the company in May said the nascent advertising tier of the service had signed up nearly five million global monthly active users. Overall, Netflix’s global subscribers total was 232.5 million at the end of its first quarter of 2023.

On June 13, Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich echoed Wall Street forecasts that the password sharing crackdown will lead to more viewers taking up the cheaper ad-supported tier.

“We increasingly view Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing and the AVOD (advertising video on demand) opportunity as inextricably linked. At the $6.99 price point, the ad-supported tier provides an attractive low-priced option for ‘borrowers’ who still wish to access the Netflix service. In our view, the broader crackdown on password sharing will be an accelerant to Netflix’s ad-supported tier,” Reif Ehrlich wrote in an investment note as she raised Netflix’s stock price target to $490, from $410.