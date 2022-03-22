Netflix’s Bela Bajaria, David Linde to Keynote Banff World Media Festival

The Banff World Media Festival has tapped Bela Bajaria, head of global TV for Netflix, and David Linde, CEO of Participant to give keynote addresses at the upcoming TV industry retreat in June.

Bajaria joined Netflix in 2016 and four years later was promoted to oversee all English language and local language scripted and unscripted series, including Bridgerton, MAID, Stranger Things, Lupin and Squid Game. Linde, another veteran Hollywood exec, joined Participant in 2015 as CEO and has Oscar winner credits like Green Book, Spotlight, Roma and A Fantastic Woman.

Both Bajaria and Linde will give Summit Series keynotes in Banff, which is returning with an in-person event as the pandemic wanes. The 43rd edition will run from June 12 to 15, 2022 in the province of Alberta.

“Bela and David are two of the most accomplished and inspiring entertainment executives in the industry. We’re looking forward to hosting them on the Banff stage as they deliver what are sure to be thoughtful insights on the future of the industry, programming opportunities and their unique content strategies,” Banff executive director Jenn Kuzmyk said in a statement.

The festival earlier unveiled a Summit Series keynote address this June for Universal Studio Group chair Pearlena Igbokwe, who oversees Universal Television, Universal Content Productions, Universal Television Alternative Studios and Universal International Studios. Lionsgate founder Frank Giustra will take part in an “In-Conversation-With” session with pandemic expert Dr. Ashish K. Jha to discuss the media and entertainment businesses response to the impact of global misinformation campaigns on public awareness.

More announcements on keynotes speakers, informal conversations, master classes and meetings with top industry executives, agents, network buyers and streaming executives will be made in the coming months.