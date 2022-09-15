Former Netflix Exec Carla Engelbrecht Joins Subscription Book Company Literati

Carla Engelbrecht, the former director of product innovation at Netflix who architected interactive programming like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, has joined the book membership service Literati as its chief product officer.

In her new role, Engelbrecht will be responsible for leading product direction and development across Literati’s children’s book clubs and electronic book fairs. The executive will also collaborate with the company’s data science team to help better pair children with the right books and improve literacy.

“Leveraging technology to foster literacy in children has always been a passion of mine. While I’ve created products that encourage reading, Literati is ideal because of their ability to drive both scale and impact, which is often difficult to achieve” Engelbrecht said in a statement. “I am looking forward to leading teams of product builders, designers and engineers to further develop Literati’s book clubs and eFairs to bring the best books to kids.”

Literati was founded in 2017 and primarily works as a curated book service, where members receive a selection of five children’s books each month for a $9.95 monthly fee. Members can read and return any of the books they don’t want to keep or choose to purchase the books they’d like to permanently keep.

While Literati primarily services children, the company also offers a similar service for adult readers and has launched book clubs with figures like Malala, Steph Curry, Roxane Gay and Susan Orlean.

“We were obviously interested in Carla because of her impressive accomplishments and resume. She has taken big risks on innovative ideas that paid off,” Jessica Ewing, the CEO and founder of Literati, said. “We were even more impressed with Carla’s energy, vision and unique perspective on how we can continue to build a brand that will inspire a love of learning and life through books and reading.”