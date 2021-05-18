Netflix Names Director of Nordic Original Series

Netflix has named former SF Studios executive Jenny Stjernströmer Björk its new director of Nordics Original Series, further boosting the streamer’s presence in Scandinavia.

Björk worked as chief content officer at SF Studios, building up an originals lineup that included critically-acclaimed drama series, such as Solsidan (The Sunny Side), and features, including sci-fi drama The Unthinkable and comedy The Cake General.

Starting on Sept. 1, Björk will lead Netflix’s original series team in the Nordics, reporting to Larry Tanz. She succeeds Tesha Crawford, who is moving to Netflix’s global franchises teams as director of global franchises.

While at SF, Björk helped launch several partnerships between the Swedish outfit and international production companies, including with StudioCanal, STX, and FLX among others. Like so many in the Scandinavian industry, she started in publishing, and in book-to-film adaptations, including the Oscar-nominated Swedish hit A Man Called Ove (2015).

Netflix is bulking up its production operations in the Nordics and will open a Scandinavian headquarters in Stockholm during the second half of the year that will act as a hub for the region. The streamer also has a team of employees in a satellite office in Copenhagen, Denmark. The streamer boasts more than 4 million subscribers across the Nordic region.

By the end of this year, Netflix plans to have close to 70 original titles from the Nordics on its global service. According to the company’s own figures, some two-thirds of Netflix members globally have watched a Nordic original film or series.