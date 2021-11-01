TIFFCOM: Netflix Picks Up 30 Japanese Titles from Nippon TV

Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV unveiled a 30-title series licensing deal with Netflix on Monday, the first day of the TIFFCOM rights market that runs in tandem with the Tokyo International Film Festival. The deal gives Netflix online rights to the shows for various Asian markets outside Japan.

The partnership began in October, Nippon TV said, with Netflix already streaming 15 of its series around the region, including the 2011 hit drama I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper, along with the broadcaster’s popular series adaptations of the blockbuster Japanese mangas Death Note and Tokyo Tarareba Girls. From November onwards, another 15 Nippon TV titles will go live on Netflix, including dramas like Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom, Your Turn to Kill, and Life’s Punchline; as well as hit variety shows such as The Quest and vintage contest format Masquerade.

Nippon TV is the owner of Hulu Japan, a direct rival of Netflix in the country, which is presumably why the rights exclude the local Japanese market. Nippon TV bought out the Hulu Japan business back in 2014 and continues to license content from the Hollywood studio owners of the U.S.-based global Hulu brand. The deal marks the first time that the Japanese TV powerhouse has sold content to Netflix.

“We are very pleased to announce that Netflix will be offering our content to its audience across Asia,” said Keisuke Miyata, head of international business development at Nippon TV. “This region is a key part of our continued growth, and now coupled with Netflix’s strength as one of the world’s leading streaming platforms, we are confident that Nippon TV’s titles will be well received by viewers in this prominent new territory for us.”