Netflix to Require Vaccinations for Office Workers

Netflix is expanding its vaccination mandate.

The streamer will require that workers at its offices be vaccinated for COVID-19,The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. That includes its Los Gatos, Calif. headquarters, where visitors also have to show proof of vaccination, as well as the Sunset Blvd. location in Los Angeles. Variety first reported the news.

While Netflix employees have not fully returned back to work in their offices, they can currently work there if they opt to. No date has yet been set for an official return to the office. It’s not clear when the policy will take into effect, and the streamer declined to comment.

The streamer’s move follows that of several other major American companies, including Disney, which announced in late July that it was requiring all salaried and non-union hourly U.S. workers to be vaccinated against the virus. Facebook, Google, Twitter, The Washington Post and The New York Times have also recently announced vaccine mandates for employees returning to the office.

In late July, Netflix became the first major studio to require vaccines for cast and crew working in “Zone A” of its U.S. productions after the industry’s top studios and guilds reached a short-term return-to-work agreement that empowered producers to voluntarily require vaccines for Zone A on their sets. Several other major studios are currently mandating vaccines on a case-to-case basis on productions.

These changes arrive as the delta variant of COVID-19 has spread nationwide and known global coronavirus infections have surpassed 200 million, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University announced on Wednesday. In Los Angeles alone, the Department of Public Health has noted recent outbreaks on the sets of The Masked Singer, S.W.A.T. and the reboot of House Party as well as the offices of Endemol Shine North America.