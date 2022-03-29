Netflix Sets Up Eastern European Hub in Poland

Netflix will open an office in Warsaw, which the streaming giant says will act as its regional hub for Central and Eastern Europe, covering Netflix operations across Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Croatia and Ukraine.

Netflix has been active in Poland for several years, working with local creatives on Polish-language series, such as The Woods, Rojst ’97, and Sexify, and films including Operation Hyacinth, Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight and How I Fell in Love With a Gangster. The hit Netflix fantasy series The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

According to the company’s own figures, Netflix has invested more than 490 million PLN ($115 million) in Polish originals and claims to have created some 2,600 jobs in the region.

Like many international studios, Netflix shoots many of its international English-language series and films in Central and Eastern Europe, with titles like Extraction 2 and the first season of Shadow & Bone filmed in the region.

Setting up a production hub in Poland, Netflix said, marked “another milestone in our journey in Central and Eastern Europe, bringing us even closer to our members and creative partners.”

The move into Poland comes as Netflix is bulking up its operations across Europe. The streamer already has offices in London, Paris, Berlin, Rome, Amsterdam, Madrid, Stockholm and Istanbul. In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, Netflix has halted production there, putting a pause on its all upcoming Russian-language series, including a contemporary re-telling of Anna Karenina — the streamer’s first original Russian series — and Zato, a neo-noir detective drama.