“The Worst Appears Behind It”: Wall Street Analysts Boost Netflix’s Stock Price Target Amid Growth Plan

Netflix’s return to growth in the third quarter as well as top executives’ comments on its upcoming advertising tier led multiple Wall Street analysts to boost their stock price targets. “The dark days are over,” “the worst appears behind it” and “the sky, at least temporarily, is not completely falling on the key subscriber flywheel” were among the cacophony of takes to arrive in investor notes after the Oct. 18 disclosure.

The stock of the streamer, led by co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, also jumped more than 10 percent in early trading, reaching $265.18 a few minutes into the trading session. Netflix had added 2.4 million subscribers for a total of 223 million global subs, a relief after two consecutive quarters of subscriber losses.

Evercore ISI’s Mark Mahaney boosted his stock price target by $40 to $340 while reiterating his “outperform” rating. “What’s key in terms of the stock is that Netflix fundamentals have stabilized, and now comes the biggest catalyst across consumer internet – the launch of Netflix’s ad-supported offering in November,” Mahaney argued. “Netflix is one of our top three longs, along with Amazon and Meta.”

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris sounded similarly optimistic, maintaining his “buy” rating on Netflix and boosting his stock price target by $40 to $305. “Management sees its ad-supported product launch in early November and password-share mitigation initiative in early 2023 as key steps on a ‘path to reaccelerate growth’,” Morris wrote, also arguing: “We expect the new product opportunity, compelling incremental metrics (‘higher engagement than any other streamer – with room for growth’) and streaming profit leadership will be key elements to sustained positive investor reaction and multiple expansion.” The analyst noted that the price target reflects a 35 percent premium to the NASDAQ stock market index, “consistent with our view of sustainably above peer group profit and free cash flow growth.”

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter stuck to his “outperform” rating, but lifted his price target. “We do not believe that Netflix’s share price will approach 2021 levels for many years, but we raise our price target to $325 from $280 on higher free cash flow expectations,” he argued. “We think Netflix is well-positioned in this murky environment as it shifts its strategy, and should be valued as an immensely profitable, slow-growth company,” Pachter explained. “Netflix made a great decision to launch an ad tier, as growth had stalled in the U.S./Canada and was heading toward full market saturation in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Its ad tier should limit churn going forward, while its content strategy appears to be smoothing out with greater discernment and a higher mix of original titles. As a result, we think Netflix is poised for significant free cash flow growth.”

Cowen analyst John Blackledge reiterated his “outperform” rating and also raised his price target, in his case by $15 to $340, citing “adjusted” financial estimates as the key driver. “Netflix posted a 2.41 million sub gain, better versus guide of 1.0 million and helped by a strong third-quarter content slate,” including the likes of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. “Netflix guided to 4.5 million paid net adds in the fourth quarter, above consensus of 4.08 million, but below our estimates. Netflix’s ad tier will roll out on Nov. 3, poised to drive incremental revenue/subs in ’23; Netflix is also preparing to expand its password-sharing solution in early ’23.”

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall also argued: “The dark days are over.” But he stuck to his “equal weight” rating on the streamer with a $300 price target. “If there’s a unifying narrative for Netflix in the third quarter 2022, it’s that the worst appears behind it,” he argued. “Netflix was un-ownable when net adds turned negative, and while there will always be ebbs and flows in the slate, it’s now tough to see sub loss in future years even if churn remains elevated versus history (and management did note higher churn still).”

The Wells Fargo analyst also addressed new initiatives, writing: “With ad-supported launches in a few weeks and then paid sharing efforts in 2023, it’s tough to imagine Netflix as a negative net add story again in the near future. We think the Street will coalesce at 10-15 million annual net (subscriber) adds.”

Concluded Cahall: “This doesn’t necessarily make Netflix a good story, but it certainly removes the overhang of it being a bad story.” He also explained: “We think downside risk is now limited, while upside potential will require a better understanding of the ad monetization avenue ahead.”

Meanwhile, even though Netflix jumped over the low subscriber forecast bar that it had set, Pivotal Research Group’s Jeff Wlodarczak remains bearish on the streamer, maintaining his “sell” rating, but raising his stock price target by $25 to $200, citing increased subscriber and financial forecasts.

In a report, Wlodarczak reminded investors of his view that “excitement over the subscriber/average revenue per user (ARPU) upside from launching an ad-supported tier is misplaced and fraught with ARPU, technological, product perception, results variability risk.” However, he also acknowledged that “we expect this view to take some time to play out, and realistically we are in the ‘pie in the sky’ phase of ad delivery (with a material number of investors frankly forecasting highly unlikely ARPU level from this product).”

For 2023 the Pivotal Research analyst raised his net new subscriber forecast from 4.2 million to 5.5 million, “which continues to be materially below what we view as aggressive consensus of 12 million (which would represent a 100-plus percent year-over-year rise into increasing levels of competition, already high developed market penetration and a high likelihood of a global recession).” And Wlodarczak said: “We also raised our ’23 conservative free cash flow forecast from $1 billion to $1.7 billion versus $2.0 billion consensus, basically assuming that Netflix will be able to squeeze more free cash flow out of the business temporarily, but we continue to believe increasing levels of spending and competition are going to limit Netflix’s ability to grow that free cash flow materially from there.”

Concluded the Pivotal analyst: “The bottom line is that the sky, at least temporarily, is not completely falling on the key subscriber flywheel, and while subscriber growth is expected to slow dramatically in ’22 (down around 70 percent) at least it is not going to be negative and investors can hold out hope that the launch of an ad tier and better monetization of ‘pirates’ will drive decent ARPU growth, but a return to material subscriber growth (in core markets in particular) seems to be wishful thinking.”

Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen didn’t change his “neutral” rating, but increased his stock price target from $230 to $285. “We are optimistic on growth from the ad tier and efforts to reduce password sharing,” he noted. “But profit and loss (P&L) progress may take time.” He also addressed the coming change in guidance, with management saying it would stop giving subscriber growth forecasts, but instead focus on revenue. “We applaud this on the one hand, to get past investor fixations over sub numbers and focus on the real P&L, but on the other it will make it harder to assess how successful the ad tier is in terms of these users – and to compare with other streaming service competitors.”