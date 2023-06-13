Netflix Plans Pop-Up Restaurant in Los Angeles

Would you binge eat your favorite binge watch?

Netflix is going to put that to the test, as it expands into an entirely new category: The restaurant business.

Netflix will launch a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles on June 30. Called Netflix Bites, the food concept will be built around an “elevated dining experience” featuring chefs featured in various Netflix shows.

Among the chefs participating are Curtis Stone, Ming Tsai and Andrew Zimmern of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend; Dominique Crenn of Chef’s Table and Iron Chef; Rodney Scott and Ann Kim of Chef’s Table; Nadiya Hussain of Nadiya Bakes; and Jacques Torres of Nailed It! There will also be cocktails designed by the mixologists from Drink Masters.

Netflix Bites will be open 7 days a week from 5-10 p.m., with an additional brunch service on the weekends. The restaurant is located at 115 S. Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles, strategically placed across the street from the entrance to The Grove and the Farmer’s Market. Netflix’s first retail store opened at The Grove last year.

The pop-up is something of an extension of Netflix’s push into retail and experiential content, following successful activations based on IP like Bridgerton and Stranger Things.

“Netflix is already a destination for beloved food programming, from documentaries to competition shows,” said Josh Simon, VP of consumer products for Netflix, in a statement. “From episode to entrée, with Netflix Bites we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows. We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus.”

“Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome,” adds Stone. “The talented chefs and mixologists assembled means there is something for everyone, and I’m wildly excited that my team at Curtis Stone Events is involved in bringing Netflix Bites to life.”