Netflix Settles Defamation Lawsuit Over ‘Afflicted’ Docuseries

Netflix and the production company behind Afflicted have settled a suit brought by subjects of the docuseries who said they were defamed when the show misrepresented their chronic illnesses.

Both sides moved to drop the suit, according to a request for dismissal filed on June 6. Details of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The settlement comes after a state appeals court last year turned down a bid from Netflix and Doc Shop Productions to overturn a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge’s order declining to dismiss the suit. The subjects sued in 2019 alleging they were “duped into participating in a salacious reality television program that questioned the existence of chronic illnesses” and portrayed them as “lazy, crazy, hypochondriacs.”

The series explores people suffering from and attempting to treat chronic and sometimes unexplainable illnesses like wifi sensitivity and mold toxicity. While some episodes seriously examined the conditions, others advanced narratives that the conditions were actually psychosomatic. An open letter to Netflix signed by Lena Dunham, Monica Lewinsky and dozens of doctors, scientists, artists and writers urged the company to immediately remove the series from its platform and issue a formal apology.

“Rather than authentically depict these participants’ experiences and the biomedical research that might explain their illnesses, ‘Afflicted’ used every creative tool and untenable journalistic practice to advance a narrative that suggests these patients’ problems are primarily psychological, a theory that is not supported by the evidence,” reads the letter. “Moreover, the ‘Afflicted’ team engaged in multiple unethical practices to create the docuseries — from misrepresenting their intentions to showing apparent diagnoses from doctors who had never examined the subjects.”

Documentary filmmakers typically enjoy the freedom to distort and manipulate storylines to weave cohesive narratives. Doc Shop Productions, which partnered with Netflix to create the series, said it obtained releases from subjects, who acknowledged that their portrayal in the series may be “disparaging, defamatory, embarrassing, or of an otherwise unfavorable nature.” The agreement waived their right to pursue “any and all claims, judgments, interest, demands, losses, liabilities, causes of action.” It was found, however, that the releases are void because the subjects were lied to and pressured to sign them. The ruling was a departure from courts typically erring on the side of enforcing contracts when their validity is at issue. Sacha Baron Cohen, for example, has prevailed in numerous defamation lawsuits from subjects he’s duped despite arguments that he lied to get them to sign the releases.

Netflix and Doc Shop Productions didn’t respond to a request for comment.