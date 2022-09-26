Netflix Settles Copyright Suit Over ‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’

Netflix is no longer pursuing a copyright lawsuit against the creators of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.

Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow, the makers of the musical, and the streamer reached a deal to resolve the suit after the duo canceled a Sept. 20 performance of the musical at Royal Albert Hall in London, according to a court notice filed on Friday. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

In July, Netflix sued for copyright infringement over a for-profit show at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. It claimed that Bear and Barlow forged ahead with the performance despite repeated warnings that it wasn’t authorized, calling their work “blatant infringement of intellectual property rights” amid an effort “to build an international brand for themselves.”

Netflix initially praised the duo’s songs when they were first released. Its tune changed when Barlow and Bear in April won a Grammy for best musical theater album and set the wheels in motion to profit off of live shows and merchandise.

The lawsuit said that the pair refused a licensing deal with Netflix.

Netflix and an attorney for Barlow and Bear didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.