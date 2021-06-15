Netflix Shakes Up Creative Leadership Team Across Asia

Netflix is expanding and reshuffling its creative leadership team across Asia, a reflection of the region’s growing importance to the streaming giant’s growth ambitions. Asia Pacific is known to be Netflix’s fastest-growing region and the second-largest contributor to its paid membership growth.

Minyoung Kim, Netflix’s longstanding South Korean creative head who last year expanded her remit to include creative oversight of Southeast Asia and Australia / New Zealand, is adding Japan to her title. She will now oversee all of Netflix’s creative activities in Asia Pacific except for India.

Kaata Sakamoto, who has been leading Netflix’s live-action creative team in Japan since 2016, is expanding his role to vp of content for Japan, which means he will now also oversee the company’s growing anime business. Sakamoto has been the driving force behind Netflix’s early live-action successes in Japan, including series hits like The Naked Director and Alice in Borderland, and films such as Ride or Die.

In South Korea, where Kim has helped Netflix stake out a strong position in Korean drama on a global basis, Don Kang has been promoted to the parallel role of vp of Korean content. Kang joined Netflix over three years ago and has spearheaded series including It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Itaewon Class, as well as negotiating Netflix’s partnership deal with Studio Dragon.

Netflix also has appointed a new programming head for Southeast Asia. Malobika Banerji, who joined Netflix in 2018 and has been working across business affairs in the region, will now assume creative responsibilities as well.

And in one new hire, veteran Thai producer Yongyoot Thongkongtoon, formerly of hit-making local studio GTH, has joined Netflix as its programming head for Thailand.