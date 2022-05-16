Netflix Shares Rise on Bullish Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix rose on Monday after Wedbush Securities upgraded the stock to “outperform,” from “neutral,” on hopes the video streaming giant will stem its subscriber losses by splitting seasons for popular originals into two parts.

“While it is possible that the company will once again issue downbeat guidance for Q3, we think that the staggered release date for Stranger Things will reduce churn, and once again we think that Netflix is positioned to grow,” Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said in a May 16 research note.

There’s nothing new in TV seasons being split to build suspense. Pachter just sees streaming the first half of a season and letting fans wait to see the second half of that season as part of the video streaming giant’s rescue plan.

He cited a new date for the debut of Ozark as that series will also be shown in two volumes as Pachter pointed to “meaningful change” in Netflix’s release strategy to reduce subscriber churn, or the rate at which customers end subscriptions.

Netflix faced a major setback when it reported losing 200,000 subscribers during its most recent quarter, just as Wall Street watchers were predicting customer adds for the start of 2022. Pachter argued Netflix faces “deep saturation” in the North American market, where it lost around 640,000 subscribers in the region during the first quarter of the year.

To keep subscribers engaged, the Wedbush analyst predicted Netflix will offer staggered release dates where seasons are offered in chunks for other popular series.

“The company took baby steps to address the problem by splitting seasons for Ozark and Stranger Things. In our view, the experiment will be a resounding success if expanded to all Netflix originals, and we believe the company will ultimately move in that direction,” Pachter wrote.

Stock in Netflix was up $4.21, or just over 2 percent, to $191.64 in early morning trading on Monday.