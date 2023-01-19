Netflix Shocker: Reed Hastings to Exit Co-CEO Role, Will Remain as Executive Chairman

Reed Hastings, who co-founded Netflix and led Hollywood’s charge into a streaming-first strategy over the past decade, is exiting his role as co-CEO of the media giant but will stay on as executive chairman, the company said Thursday.

As part of the succession, COO Greg Peters will become co-CEO alongside Ted Sarandos, who has held that title since July 2020. In a statement, Hastings said the plan has been in the works for some time, since the elevation of Sarandos and Peters two and a half years ago.

“It was a baptism by fire, given COVID and recent challenges within our business,” Hastings wrote in a post on Netflix’s site. “But they’ve both managed incredibly well, ensuring Netflix continues to improve and developing a clear path to reaccelerate our revenue and earnings growth. So the board and I believe it’s the right time to complete my succession.”

Peters, in particular, has been taking on additional responsibilities at the company, including three top priorities: The launch of the advertising tier, its gaming efforts, and its coming crackdown on password sharing.

“Reed has been grooming Greg for this job for years,” Lightshed analyst Rich Greenfield says. “This is the combination of a product person and a tech person in Greg with a content person in Ted. Netflix is the marrying of content and tech, and it’s important to convey that. This is Reed recognizing that Netflix is more than Reed Hastings, which is admirable for a sector that has let ego get in the way of succession time, and again.”

In addition, Hastings announced that Bela Bajaria has been promoted to Netflix chief content officer, and Scott Stuber has been named chairman of Netflix Film.

“I want to thank Reed for his visionary leadership, mentorship and friendship over the last 20 years,” Sarandos said in a statement. “Since Reed started to delegate management to us, Greg and I have built a strong operating model based on our shared values and like-minded approach to growth. I am so excited to start this new chapter with Greg as co-CEO.”

The departure marks the end of an era for Netflix, though Hastings, as executive chairman, will continue to play a role in the company’s future, just as Jeff Bezos does at Amazon.

“For myself, I’ll be helping Greg and Ted, and, like any good Chairman, be a bridge from the board to our co-CEOs,” Hastings wrote Thursday. “I’ll also be spending more time on philanthropy, and remain very focused on Netflix stock doing well.”

Hastings began Netflix in 1997 with Marc Randolph, and has overseen every strategic maneuver since, from billing itself as “the world’s largest online DVD rental store,” to finding ways to take on and ultimately topple early rival Blockbuster (“Movie renters are fed up with due dates and late fees,” Hastings once proclaimed).

The founding executive led its prescient push into streaming, its major investment in original film and TV content, the ill-fated DVD spinoff proposal called Quickster — a plan that was scrapped within a span of months in 2011 — and more recently the company’s investments in gaming and advertising. And Hastings is also responsible for Netflix’s unique corporate culture, which values extreme transparency and is known for its frequent turnover.

The company, which he took public in 2002 with a share price of $15, now trades on the NASDAQ at $319 a share and boasts 230 million-plus subscribers globally.

Hastings often referred to Netflix as a sports team looking to recruit the best players, and once a player is seen as past their prime, they are given a generous severance and asked to leave. That has been the case for many top Netflix executives over the years, from Randolph and former Netflix originals chief Cindy Holland to one of the architects of that culture, former Netflix HR head Patty McCord. Not even Hastings, it seems, is immune to the rule.

In the mid-2000s, Netflix’s earnings were also judged in part by subscriber additions, at the time it was its mail service, which competed with (and then far outpaced) a Blockbuster retail offering, ultimately leading to the demise of the chain. In 2006, Netflix launched Red Envelope Entertainment, a film financing and acquisition division, but shut it down less than two years later, citing competition from Hollywood studios in the space.

As it began to expand its streaming offering, Hollywood studios took notice of the rich licensing deals it could extract from Netflix as an add on to traditional pay-TV deals. As Netflix picked up streaming rights in the early 2010’s to TV hits like Mad Men, The Office, The Walking Dead and many others, it built a streaming subscriber base that the service could then leverage to supply its own original programming to.

Netflix, and Hastings, also set the stage for what’s now standard practice among streaming platforms: withholding most viewership data. The streaming giant then jumped into scripted series with the 2013 debuts of the David Fincher-directed political series House of Cards and a revival of Fox sitcom Arrested Development, featuring the original cast. With those premieres, the executive pioneered the “binge” model of debuting all episodes of a season at once.

Netflix’s decade of astronomical growth hit a big roadblock last year as the company disclosed a loss of subscribers for two straight quarters, as the streaming giant reluctantly unveiled plans for an advertising-tier in order to diversify its revenue beyond subscriptions alone.

Kim Masters contributed reporting.