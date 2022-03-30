Netflix Signs Five-Year Lease Extension at Vancouver Production Hub

Netflix is extending its lease agreement with Martini Film Studios, just outside Vancouver, British Columbia, for another five years.

The lease extension will give Netflix continued access to eight soundstages and over 260,000 square feet of total production space after shooting Space Force, Mixtape, Another Life, Ivy & Bean and Grendel at the studio complex in Langley, B.C. The video streaming giant also has a long-term lease on seven soundstages at the Canadian Motion Picture Park studio complex, also outside Vancouver, and has locked up four more soundstages at MBS Northbrook for, in all, over 500,000 square feet of space in and around Vancouver for shooting stages, offices and production support.

“With more than 60 Netflix shows and movies filmed in B.C. since 2018, we’re excited to be redoubling our commitment to the region as a production center. There’s an incredible level of talent, innovation and creativity across the province, and we’re pleased to extend our relationship with Martini Film Studios which has been an outstanding partner,” Amy Reinhard, vp of studio operations at Netflix, said in a statement.

Netflix’s cementing its presence in the westernmost Canadian province follows the streaming giant and rivals like Hulu and Amazon lining up local stages and crews across Canada to generate their own original content for global distribution. Netflix has a separate production hub in Toronto, having taken long-term leases on eight soundstages at separate studios to help produce its growing film and TV slate while tapping local incentives.

Abroad, Netflix also has a European production hub in Madrid, Spain.