Netflix Stock Drops Sharply After Downgrades on Weaker Subscriber Outlook

It rained downgrades for Netflix’s stock across Wall Street on Friday as analysts commented on what was widely seen as a disappointing first-quarter subscriber outlook. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, the stock was down more than 22 percent to $392.82, giving the global streamer a market capitalization of $174 billion.

“Tougher From Here,” was the title of Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne’s report, in which he cut his rating on the stock from “overweight” to “equal weight” and slashed his price target from $700 to $450. “Our prior view assumed that as content investments rebounded post-pandemic, net additions would as well,” Swinburne explained. “We now assume a base case of continued content spending growth but a more muted net adds outlook, lowering our earnings outlook materially.”

Macquarie Research’s Tim Nollen moved from “neutral” to “underperform” and reduced his price target from $615 to $395. The change came “on the back of fourth-quarter results that included a slight miss on subs (8.3 million versus 8.5 million), but more importantly guidance of further sub slowdown in the first quarter to 2.5 million net adds and much lower ’22 operating margin expectation.”

“Giving Our (Red) Notice” Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney entitled his downgrade report from “outperform” to “in line,” in which he lowered his price target by $185 to $525. “Fourth-quarter results came in better than market fears and in line with management guidance in terms of revenue and sub adds and then better-than-expected in terms of profitability,” he argued. “THE issue is the first-quarter sub adds guide of 2.5 million, which was less than half of our/Street expectations, and easily the weakest first-quarter sub adds guidance in many years.”

The Evercore analyst emphasized that “the negative inflection implied by the first-quarter guidance is very significant. So significant that our full-year 2022 subs adds estimate declines almost 40 percent from 26 million to under 17 million.”

Mahaney also tried to come to terms with the slowdown. “There are a slew of explanations – heightened near-term churn due to the U.S. price increase (plausible), macro challenges in Latin America (plausible), rising competition (possible but hard to specifically point to), a very late first-quarter content slate release with Bridgerton (arguable), Omicron uncertainty (why not), market maturity (possible) and changed seasonality with the elimination of free trials in most regions (possible),” Mahaney wrote.

“Little to cheer about,” wrote Guggenheim’s Michael Morris in joining the parade of price target reductions, taking his from $720 to $555. And he suggested that the disappointment could also have ripple effects on investor sentiment on the broader streaming space. “Given that the fourth quarter was the company’s largest ever cash programming spend quarter (yielding a corresponding largest ever content lineup), we believe investors are disappointed with an in-line result and apparent lack of member growth follow-through going forward,” Morris explained. “We expect investors will re-calibrate long-term member outlook and valuation expectations for Netflix and streaming media more broadly.”

Amid a downbeat mood, some analysts focused on the longer-term outlook for Netflix though. “Post Covid-Lockdown Overhang Continues; Fundamental Story Intact” was the title of Pivotal Research Group analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak’s report, in which he cut his price target by $200 to $750, while maintaining his “buy” rating.

“Our view is that the pandemic pulled forward massive amounts of demand for numerous players, including Netflix, and across the board it is taking longer than expected for gross subscribers to normalize, exacerbated in their largest market (the U.S.) by likely temporary churn around material first-quarter price increases,” Wlodarczak wrote. “We reduced our subscriber expectations and the ramp in free cash flow (partly reflecting dollar weakness, but also to better capture likely accelerating investment in gaming initiatives).”

The Pivotal Research Group analyst emphasized: “Our basic thesis remains unchanged. Netflix continues to have a five-plus year head start on its peers with a broad focus across most demographics, is poised to continue to be the dominant player globally in the move to streaming (which in our view is in the middle innings) away from traditional pay TV, and we believe there are still significant global subscriber/average revenue per user growth opportunities.”

As for the stock, “it would not surprise us even off a substantial decline in the pre-market, that Netflix stock may be dead money amidst muted results in the first quarter and the seasonally weak second quarter and the likely need to prove out that there is still significant growth left in streaming,” Wlodarczak suggested. “In the end, we think the Netflix flywheel is still working, it is just operating at a slower pace given the massive pull-forward of demand enabled by pandemic shutdowns, and over time we expect normalization in subscriber results and for the stock to work.”

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall, who last year argued that Netflix shares would increasingly be valued on the basis of profitability and average revenue per user rather than subscriber growth, cut his price target by $200 to $600, but stuck to his “overweight” rating.

“Netflix’s first-quarter subscriber guide has investors rethinking the growth path,” Cahall explained. “We agree that the cost to acquire subs is likely going higher, and that is going to cause an air pocket for the stock near term. However, the financial model still has strong growth, while valuation just got a lot more compelling.” And he concluded: “We still think Netflix will be a top play in a winner take most market structure for global streaming,” reminding investors “that this could prove an excellent buying opportunity.”