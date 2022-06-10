×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Netflix Stock Tumbles After Goldman Downgrade, Price Target Cut

Analyst Eric Sheridan argued shares in the video streaming giant are threatened by a recession risk and increased competition.

The Netflix logo is displayed at
Netflix's Los Angeles headquarters. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Netflix stock fell sharply on Friday after Goldman Sachs downgraded its shares to “Sell,” from “Neutral,” amid a threat of a “consumer recession.”

Stock in Netflix tumbled by $9.07, or nearly 5 percent, to $183.74 in late day trading following analyst Eric Sheridan cutting his price target for company shares to $186 from $265 each as the video streaming giant turns from a focus on subscriber growth to profitability.

“We downgrade Netflix to sell (from prior neutral rating) as we have concerns around the impact of a consumer recession as well as heightened levels of competition on demand trends (both in the form of gross adds and churn), margin expansion, and levels of content spend and view Netflix as a show-me story with a light catalyst path in the next 6-12 months,” Sheridan wrote in a June 10 note.

Related Stories

Pearl Mackie and Jess Chanliau
TV

Pearl Mackie, Jess Chanliau Join Keri Russell in Netflix Political Thriller 'The Diplomat' (Exclusive)

Octavia Spencer
TV

Octavia Spencer Inks Production Deal With ID, Discovery+, October Films

The Goldman Sachs analyst isn’t alone as Wall Street waits to see how Netflix rights its ship and regains favor with investors after the streaming giant disclosed a loss of 200,000 subscribers for the first time in years.

Sheridan cautioned Netflix could yet see a rebound in subscriber growth if rival streaming platforms slowed their own international expansions and the streamer speeded up price increases due to innovations like gaming. And he added Netflix could potentially see gains from a password-sharing crackdown and launching ad-supported tiers.

But that was further out as Netflix had still to get through a possible recession and its impact on subscriber retention and churn.

“We are lowering our 2022-2023 revenue estimates to incorporate a greater probability of a weaker macro environment. More specifically, we modestly lower our paid streaming subs across every region but incorporate higher ARPU levels in the US in 2024 and beyond to reflect Netflix’s initiatives around its ad-supported tier and password sharing,” Sheridan added.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad