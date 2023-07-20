Netflix Stock Drops on Revenue Trends, But Some Analysts Increase Price Targets

Global streaming giant Netflix kicked off Hollywood’s second-quarter earnings season with the typical bang after the market close on July 19, with the stock taking a hit in after hours, and Wall Street analysts updating their subscriber and financial models overnight.

The company, led by co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, reported better-than-expected 5.9 million new subscribers to hit a global total of 238.4 million and $1.5 billion in earnings on revenue of $8.2 billion.

But among the key takeaways highlighted by investors and Wall Street experts were also slightly lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue and third-quarter revenue growth guidance, amid lower-than-estimated ARM, or average revenue per membership. Netflix is forecasting ARM before currency impacts to be flat to slightly down in the third quarter compared with the same period in 2022, which disappointed some observers.

With Netflix shares closing Wednesday slightly higher at $477.59 before the quarterly earnings and subscriber update, followed by a sharp drop below the $450 mark in after-market activity, some lamented mixed results, while others noted high expectations and focused on continued strength and upside in Netflix’s business, arguing that patient investors will see more upside.

While the streamer’s shares hit $441.04 in early Thursday trading, down 7.7 percent, after a slew of recent price target increases, some analysts also raised their targets on the stock following the earnings report, reiterating their confidence, while others predicted the shares would likely take a breather after a strong first half of 2023.

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney, for example, reiterated his “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix, while boosting his Netflix stock price target from $400 to $550 in a report aptly entitled “A Mother of a Quarter,” in which he lauded “strong second-quarter earnings per share results in the face of very high expectations.”

He highlighted that Netflix shares fell in Wednesday after-market trading “on what we would call an expectations correction, not a fundamentals correction.” Management’s third-quarter revenue outlook for $8.5 billion came in below Street expectations, “but we attribute this mostly to the timing of the average revenue per user (ARPU) ramp,” Mahaney noted. Management commentary about revenue growth accelerating “more substantially” in the fourth quarters “addresses this shortfall and timing issue,” Mahaney argued, pointing out operating income and earnings per share projections came in “solidly” above analysts’ estimates. And a forecast for about 6 million subscriber gains in the current third quarter is at the low end of high-end expectations and “could have upside, we believe, if the password sharing execution continues at a high level,” the Evercore ISI analyst wrote.

“We remove our tactical ‘underperform’ on Netflix [introduced temporarily ahead of the earnings update amid broad-based bullishness] and would encourage investors to buy Netflix shares on this (small) pullback,” concluded Mahaney. “We continue to believe that Netflix’s ad-supported offering and password-sharing initiatives constitute major growth curve Initiatives – catalysts that will drive a material reacceleration in revenue and earnings per share growth.”

Pivotal Research Group analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak remains one of the biggest Netflix bulls on Wall Street, on Thursday boosting his $535 price target to $600 while sticking to his “buy” rating on the stock, calling that a “Street high.”

Lauding the streaming giant’s “great start to password-sharing monetization, he raised his 2023 global net new subscriber additions forecast from 15 million to 21 million and his 2024 forecast from 13 million to 17.5 million, while increasing his 2023 free cash flow estimate from $4.0 billion to $5.6 billion, “reflecting what we believe will be the effects of a lengthy writers/actors strike” and “materially higher” subscriber levels. He also reduced “the ramp in ARPU from the out-of-home monetization efforts,” which led to a “modest” reduction in his revenue growth estimate for 2023. Explained the expert about the password-sharing crackdown: “It initially appears skewed more towards a subscriber driver rather than an ARPU driver, but … we feel confident in Netflix’s ability to raise ARPU materially.”

Based on these factors, Wlodarczak said his stock price target would have hit about $560, but he also decided from a year-end 2023 to a year-end 2024 target, getting to his new $600 figure. “Netflix stock has traded off 10 percent in the after-market despite what we view as frankly stellar results mostly reflecting profit taking after the strong stock run year-to-date,” he concluded. “We recommend investors take advantage of the pullback and add to positions or use the pullback to establish a new position.”

TD Cowen analyst John Blackledge also raised his price target on Netflix shares from $500 to $515, while sticking to his “outperform” rating. “Paid Sharing Drives Sub Beat & Better Sub Guide,” he summarized his view in the headline of his Thursday report.

“Netflix announced that revenue has grown and sign-ups have exceeded cancellations in each of the regions where paid sharing efforts have launched,” leading the firm to continue expanding the approach in new markets, he highlighted key learnings from the earnings update. In May, Netflix had launched paid sharing, aka password-sharing crackdowns, in 100-plus countries, representing 80 percent of revenue. “Beginning today, Netflix is rolling out paid sharing efforts to most of the remaining markets, representing 20 percent of revenue,” Blackledge emphasized.

The expert also sees upside from its advertising tier. Its users “nearly doubled” in the second quarter, compared with the first, he mentioned, citing management commentary. Blackledge’s analysis: “While ad revenue isn’t yet material, we view early monetization as promising as Netflix phased out their basic ads-free plan in the U.S. and U.K. on July 19, after a similar change in Canada last month.”

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter, who maintains an “outperform” rating but boosted his stock price target on the streaming giant from $475 to $525 on Thursday, lauded that “successful initiatives drive free cash flow growth,” but emphasized in the headline of his report that it was “still early days” on that front.

“Netflix remains on Wedbush’s best ideas list, given our view that the company can generate significantly more free cash flow than its guidance suggests,” he highlighted. “We think Netflix has reached the right formula with its global content to balance costs and generate increasing profitability, while its ad-supported tier and password-sharing crackdown should further boost cash generation.”

For those worried about ARM or ARPU trends, he added: “Our positive thesis on Netflix relies in part on the password-sharing crackdown both driving subscribers higher and driving ARPU higher, the latter of which should begin in the second half of 2023.”

Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated her “buy” rating and raised her stock price target from $490 to $525 “due to the initial success of password sharing, giving us increased confidence in the long-term trajectory of the business.”

While she adjusted her 2023 revenue forecast from $34.5 billion to $34.0 billion, she also lifted her subscriber and operating income estimates from 18.7 million to 21.6 million and from $6.9 billion to $7.0 billion, respectively. “Netflix reported healthy second-quarter results reflecting strong net adds (5.9 million), indicating the rollout of p/w sharing has been positive,” she concluded.

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein had recently boosted his stock price target for Netflix by $50 to $500 and on Thursday further hiked that to $515, while maintaining his “outperform” rating. “Despite shares falling 8 percent after hours, [we are] increasing [our] target to $515 on better net adds despite weaker revenue per sub (ARM) as Netflix slow-rolls paid sharing for premium users and timing of ad revenues.”

The expert argued though that Netflix was acting based on its plan rather than underperforming in its strategic push. “We think management is deliberately timing the impact to premium subs around seasonal usage, content launch, and impact of strike on linear TV in September,” he wrote. Netflix’s original fare in the latest quarter had included the likes of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Concluded Helfstein: “We believe Netflix’s initiatives such as password-sharing rules, advertising and optimizing subscriber plan choices will drive subscriber growth and average revenue per membership (ARM), therefore leading to higher revenue. Despite increased competition, NFLX remains the dominant streaming platform and maintains the largest market share of U.S. TV viewership. We believe Netflix’s dominance will continue, given its clear advantage in producing high-engagement content and monetizing that content more effectively than peers.”

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris on Thursday maintained his “buy” rating with a $500 price target on Netflix shares. “Revenue is ahead of pre-paid sharing rollout levels in all regions, indicating that the company has moved past any initial churn impact,” he analyzed. “Our price target multiple reflects our outlook for sustained above-consensus and above-industry average revenue and operating income growth over our five-year model.” He added that his stock price target also implies a 15 percent premium to the Nasdaq average, explaining that this was “consistent with our expectation of above-market growth on a sustained basis.”

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall similarly stuck to his “overweight” rating and $500 price target on Netflix’s stock despite some updated forecasts. “We think investors were over-exuberant on paid sharing, and while revenue acceleration will take longer, we think it creates an entry point for patient, long-term investors,” he argued in a report aptly entitled “Patience Is a Virtue.”

Given a 62 percent year-to-date gain, compared with the broad-based S&P 500 stock index’s 19 percent, “we think many felt they’d missed the rally,” he explained investors’ psychology. “We think the shares will retrench in the second half as investors see a more gradual path.” But he still sees about 20 percent upside over the medium term, calling this “an attractive entry point on a more sober horizon.”

Using such colorful phrases as “scenic route, same destination,” Cahall said he is “happy to be patient,” telling investors: “Like COVID, in a prolonged Hollywood strike Netflix likely gains share of engagement. While ad reach is starting slow, Netflix will gain share in ads. Paid sharing means Netflix gains share of global streaming revenues. We’re happy to be patient on a share gainer.”

UBS analyst John Hodulik, who maintained his “buy” rating on Netflix and stock price target, which he had recently boosted from $390 to $525, in the headline of his Thursday report also emphasized “a more gradual accelerating growth trajectory.”

Calling latest financials, subscribers and outlook “mixed,” he noted one key difference between Netflix and Hollywood giants in relation to the current actors and writers strikes. With the streaming giant raising its free cash flow guidance due to the strikes, the analyst said this was “a theme that will likely play out across media earnings,” explaining: “We expect similar commentary from players with high exposure to general entertainment programs (Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, Comcast) as production comes to a halt. That said, we believe the strike will eventually impact revenues and profits for traditional media, with Netflix being more insulated (global production, minimal licensing).”

Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen, who is keeping his “neutral” rating and $410 price target on Netflix shares, also summarized his take on the latest results this way: “highly anticipated second quarter brings mixed results.”

His takeaways: “ARM fell in all regions, with evenue slightly below guidance. Management is confident its plans are working, but reminded it will take several quarters for the effects to roll out globally.”

Concluded Nollen: “We are optimistic on the upside potential to subs, revenue and earnings from paid sharing efforts and its ad tier, but are conscious of the time it will take for these to contribute.” Explaining his “neutral” rating, he pointed out that Netflix’s stock valuation was “above many internet peers.”

Meanwhile, the analyst team at MoffettNathanson on Thursday highlighted challenges in modeling Netflix’s business outlook, while maintaining its “market perform” rating with a $380 stock price target. “Without company disclosure around the number of ‘extra members’ being added to accounts as part of the password-sharing crackdown, the number of users that crackdown has even targeted so far or any insight into the number of subscribers on the standard with ads tier, the drivers underpinning Netflix’s revenue growth are more unclear than ever, giving us less confidence in our ability to accurately model this company,” they explained.

“The third-quarter guide should be somewhat concerning, especially for the bulls expecting a much more significant revenue acceleration,” they also argued. “Lower ARM should dampen growth.” The MoffettNathanson team is sticking to its stock rating and price target, concluding: “Although Netflix has superior estimated earnings growth to those two companies, we see better valuation support and investment opportunities at Meta (for similar earnings growth) and Alphabet (slower growth, but more optionality).”

Other analysts, who follow the sector but have no stock price ratings and targets, also chimed in on Netflix’s latest quarterly update. PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore highlighted “a robust quarter for Netflix with a surge in net adds significantly noticeable.” And he emphasized: “This typically is a challenging quarter due to seasonality which bodes well for the year ahead. It is a strong endorsement of its strategy of diversifying its business model into advertising and cracking down on password sharing.”

Predicted the expert: “Expect further growth with the removal of the basic tier in core markets.” With various streamers now increasing prices, Netflix is “now extremely competitive with its ad tier,” he also argued. “It is putting all the building blocks in place for future revenue growth. The company is still in a far stronger position compared to rivals and remains the benchmark.”

However, Pescatore also noted challenges ahead. “Cracking down on passwords is a short-term measure and needs to consider its pricing strategy for the mid-to-long term. During this transition there will ongoing challenges and expect to see spikes in churn, net adds and ARPU with the rollout of new features and services such as advertising.”

Third Bridge analyst Jamie Lumley also highlighted the good and the challenging in a note. “Netflix’s subscriber growth shows that the crackdown on password sharing is already starting to bring results,” he emphasized. “This comes along with Netflix officially ending its cheapest ad-free tier in several markets, which is likely a move to bolster growth in the ad tier and other pricier plans.”

With experts estimating that the ad tier could generate $5-$6 per user or more in addition to the $6.99 subscription fee, the ad-supported offering could “generate stronger ARPUs than the old basic tier,” he wrote.

“What remains to be seen is the extent to which the strike in Hollywood will impact Netflix’s future,” Lumley warned though. “Our experts say that Netflix is best positioned to weather the strike compared to competitors, but it could start to feel pressure if its content pipeline gets increasingly strained. As soon as the velocity of content releases slows, subscriber growth could be adversely impacted.”