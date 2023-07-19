Netflix, Citing Reduced Spending Amid Strike, Ups Free Cash Flow Estimate by $1.5B

In a high stakes moment for Hollywood amid a double strike of both actors and writers, Netflix reported earnings on July 19 and disclosed that it is upping its free cash flow estimate to $5 billion-plus for the full year, citing “lower cash content spend” due to the impact of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA work stoppages and “timing of production starts.”

The update on free cash flow — a metric Wall Street uses to gauge how much money is left over for a company once all financial obligations are met — is a window into how major conglomerates are navigating the strikes. Netflix raised its free cash flow estimate $1.5 billion in full year 2023 from $3.5 billion.

The last time that there was widespread production stoppages was when COVID-19 hit stateside in March 2020, which also happened to be the year that Hollywood studio conglomerates grew free cash flow, as analyst firm MoffettNathanson has noted. “The sorry news for writers is that, in declaring a strike, they may in fact be helping the streaming giants and their parent companies,” was how the Wall Street team put it in a May 3 research note.

Netflix had been expected to spend around $17 billion on programming content this year. In its second quarter, the streaming giant gained 5.9 million subscribers as it built a total global paid membership base of 238.39 million, far outpacing its rivals like Disney+ (157.8 million subscribers) or Max/Discovery+ (97.6 million).

In its last earnings update in April, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos described the company as being prepared if the writers went on strike, saying, “we had to make plans for the worst and so we do have a pretty robust slate of releases to take us into a long time.”

With the Writers Guild of America strike kicking off on May 2 and SAG-AFTRA joining the fray on July 13, Netflix is the first Hollywood studio to disclose earnings figures amid the actors’ work stoppage. Comcast, home to NBCUniversal, will report on July 27 followed by Warner Bros. Discovery (Aug. 3) and Disney (Aug. 9).

Prior to the current negotiating round, Netflix had made separate deals with SAG-AFTRA, including a pact that was ratified by membership last August covering scripted, dramatic episode and feature productions. In the current standoff, Netflix is represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which bargains on behalf of major studios including Disney, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery.

As actors and writers both seek pay gains with new deals, highly-paid studio executives have been under increased scrutiny as the strike has dragged on. Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav, who has seen his 2021 pay package of $247 million become a rallying cry for those pointing out income inequality in Hollywood, has taken much of the hit amid his company’s cost-cutting and restructuring push.

But Disney’s Bob Iger, who has usually fashioned himself as a talent-friendly voice during media appearances, also drew ire when calling striking writers and actors “not realistic” during a CNBC interview that preempted SAG-AFTRA’s call for a strike on July 13. “There’s a level of expectation that they have that is just not realistic, and they are adding to a set of challenges that this business is already facing, that is quite frankly, very disruptive,” Iger stated.