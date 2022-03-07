Netflix, TikTok Join Russian Boycott, Suspend Local Services

Netflix and TikTok have joined the Russian boycott. The global streaming and the social media site on Sunday confirmed they had suspended their Russian services in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

TikTok announced Sunday it had “no choice” but to suspend live-streaming and new videos in Russia after President Vladimir Putin signed a new censorship law banning “fake” news on the invasion of Ukraine —which includes calling the invasion “an invasion” or the conflict in Ukraine “a war.” Netflix had already said it would not add state-run channels to its Russian service, in defiance of a national law requiring broadcasters with more than 100,000 subscribers to carry state-backed channels.

Last week, Netflix announced it was pausing production on all future projects and acquisitions from Russia, joining a growing list of companies that have cut ties with the country. Broadcasters, including the BBC, CNN, and Germany’s Deutsche Welle suspended their operations in Russia amid the new censorship law. Several media and tech companies, including Microsoft, Apple, Dell and Snap have suspended sales or advertising with Russia in protest of the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Russia has also blocked access to social media sites, including Facebook, in retaliation for the sites’ restricting access to Putin-friendly channels including RT and Sputnik.

Netflix recently wrapped production on its first-ever Russian-language original — Anna K, a modern-day retelling of Leo Tolstoy’s classic Anna Karenina — but the company has not announced a release date for the show. The streamer had four other Russian originals in the works, all of which have been put on hold.

Netflix launched an international version of its service in Russia in 2015 and in 2020 set up a Russian version of its platform as a joint venture together with Russia’s National Media Group (NMG).

Netflix recently announced that it would make its 2015 documentary, Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom, available to watch for free. The doc looks at the 2013 Euromaidan protests in Ukraine, sparked by a decision by pro-Russian former Ukraine president Viktor Yanukovych not to sign an agreement strengthening ties with the European Union. The resulting demonstrations toppled Yanukovych and led to broader reforms that set Ukraine on a pro-Western course and exacerbated tensions with Russia.