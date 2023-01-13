Netflix Takes Paramount’s Spot at Upfronts for Inaugural Presentation

Netflix will host an upfronts presentation at The Paris Theater on May 17.

Netflix, which launched its ad-supported subscription tier in November after years of resisting ads, will host its first Upfronts presentation on May 17 at the Paris Theater in New York, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The streamer will host a presentation at 5 p.m ET followed by an event on the Wednesday of Upfronts week, the time slot when Paramount Global has typically hosted its presentation to advertisers at Carnegie Hall. (The company is instead opting for “a series of high-impact, intimate gatherings in April for each of our major agency partners and their clients,” Paramount’s president of advertising, John Halley, said last December.)

Netflix, whose ads team is led by former Snap chief business officer Jeremi Gorman, will follow YouTube as one of the newest companies to join Upfronts week. Last year, the Google-owned video giant hosted its first presentation during Upfronts — a week usually dominated by legacy TV companies like NBCUniversal and Fox Corp. — instead of during the IAB NewFronts, which is catered more toward digital publishers.

Netflix has not yet disclosed subscription figures for its ad-supported tier, but the company last reported a total of 223 million subscribers in October. The streamer will report its fourth quarter earnings for 2022 on Jan. 19.

Adweek first reported on the date for Netflix’s presentation.